Cursed Films, the excellent Shudder original series devoted to exploring tragic and mysterious events surrounding various film productions, is coming back for a second season. Season one covered The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, and while the films that will be covered in season two have yet to be announced, season one director Jay Cheel is returning to shoot the new season, with plans to focus on some films outside of North America.

Cursed Films

Shudder has ordered Cursed Films season 2, committing to uncovering “the facts and legends around iconic films and franchises whose casts and crews have been struck by misfortune and tragedy.” I know that sounds like an incredibly morbid concept, and in some respects, it is. But one of my favorite things about the first season was the way writer-director-editor Jay Cheel managed to peel back all the layers of bullshit that have surrounded so many of these movie urban legends and get to the humanity underneath.

“Season one of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history’s most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers. Since its debut, the number one question we’ve been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with Jay once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

Jay Cheel added: “Filming season one of Cursed Films was an amazing experience, so I’m thrilled to have the chance to interview a new group of talented filmmakers and film critics while exploring the stories behind five more legendarily ill-fated film productions. This time around we’ll be heading outside of North America for a few episodes, which will not only widen the scope of the series but offer an exciting collection of stories connected to a diverse group of movies.”

Cursed Films “features conversations cast and crew who were there to witness these tragedies firsthand—and bear the weight of them to this day—along with writers, scholars, and experts.” It was a huge hit for Shudder – their second most-watched series premiere behind Creepshow. Shudder remains a must-have for horror fans, and I love that they keep releasing original shows like this.