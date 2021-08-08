The 1981 film Possession has become something of a cult phenomenon in recent times due to it resting comfortably in the rare overlap in the cinephile Venn diagram between artsy-fartsy/Criterion snobs and horror hounds. Now, in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, it will be getting the 4K treatment with a remastered theatrical re-release that will premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021 next month before heading to theaters in October.

A Startling Admission

Here’s a dirty little secret of mine: I’ve never seen this movie. Believe me, nobody is more disappointed in that fact than I am. This is definitely my wheelhouse. I love me some Sam Neill (especially in horror) and deep-rooted familial dysfunction + horror = Happy Eric.

I don’t think I’m alone in that, either. The movie has been catching fire in recent years on Film Twitter, but it’s by no means a staple like other giants of the genre, like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or Rosemary’s Baby. This remaster and re-release will certainly help that. I know I’ll be taking advantage of this re-release to finally plug that hole in my movie knowledge.

Here’s what I know about the movie sight unseen: a very young Sam Neill is in it, and Sam Neill is always dependable in genre. In the Mouth of Madness is one of my all-time favorites and he’s great as the adult anti-Christ in Omen 3. I also know that the movie premiered at Cannes and lead actress Isabelle Adjani won that fest’s Best Actress award and everybody that has been singing its praises lately talk about how badass she is. In addition, I know it’s a movie about divorce. I know it’s supposed to be psychologically disturbing and I know that every little detail I hear about this movie makes me even more excited to check it out.

Schedule permitting, I expect to finally sit down with this one at Fantastic Fest. If I somehow miss it there then I have the re-release to look forward to and hopefully since they’ve already shelled out for the cost of the 4k restoration that means a 4k disc on in the works as well.

Possession Re-Release Trailer

Metrograph Pictures presents the new 4K restoration of Andrzej ?u?awski’s Possession, which will open theatrically and digitally exclusively at Metrograph on October 1, 2021 before expanding to theaters nationwide on October 15. But if you’ll be at Fantastic Fest 2021, you can catch it in September

Here’s the official synopsis for Possession: