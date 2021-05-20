CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one of the most popular television shows of all time. It ran for 15 years on CBS, spawned several spin-offs, and entertained parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents endlessly with grisly crime investigations and detective camaraderie. Now the original crime scene investigators are coming back in a series revival called CSI: Vegas, and a new featurette catches up with Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham), who return to help Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team face a massive threat.

CSI: Vegas Featurette

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (the “ATM machine” of television) followed a team of crime scene investigators employed by the Las Vegas Police Department who used physical evidence to solve various murder cases. But in the new series, there’s a larger overarching problem that the characters have to face. A lab used to fake criminal evidence has been discovered, threatening to destroy the entire Crime Lab, undoing all the hard work they’ve previously done, and potentially forcing the release of thousands of convicted killers back into society. Doesn’t this sound like something Gotham City would have to deal with?

Jorja Fox explained what will be happening in the series premiere this fall, which seems to kick off with her character:

“Sara is coming from the great wide open, the land of the unknown. She gets a phone call from a friend who is in trouble, a friend that the audience may recognize and love a lot, and next thing you know she finds herself at the lab and she meets this new dynamic, compelling, intriguing force of criminalists that are on the front lines of fighting crime in Vegas.”

So the team will still be solving crimes just as they did all those years ago. But even in the six years that the show has been off the air, crime scene investigation has changed. As William Petersen notes in the video, “The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is a lot different than the way they solve crimes now. It’s a different world.” So expect to see some new investigation techniques and technology assisting the team this time.

CSI: Vegas will also star Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez. The show is executive produced by Jason Tracey, who will also serve as showrunner, and Jerry Bruckheimer is also back as an executive producer. Uta Briesewitz directs the premiere episode and also executive producers along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, Cindy Chvatal, and star William Petersen.

CSI: Vegas is coming to CBS in the fall line-up this year on Wednesdays at 10:00 P.M. ET/ 9:00 P.M. CT, but a specific premiere date has not been locked down yet.