The full, never-before-released soundtrack to William Friedkin‘s controversial 1980 thriller Cruising is now available on vinyl from Waxwork Records. Featuring the original 1980 soundtrack release expanded to include all the music in the film (and some tracks that didn’t even make the final cut), this is a release that soundtrack fiends are going to want to snap up. More on the Cruising vinyl soundtrack below.

In 1980, William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, The French Connection and more, released Cruising, starring Al Pacino. The film was already controversial before anyone had actually seen a single frame. The plot involves Pacino’s character, a cop named Steve Burns, going undercover in New York’s S&M spots, trying to track down a serial killer preying on gay men. When word of this subject matter got out, many in the gay community were outraged, not just because the film involved a subplot full of violence directed towards homosexuals, but also because many feared Friedkin would portray the gay community in a negative, even judgmental light. Friedkin insisted he had no intention of doing that, but protests continued all throughout the shoot.

“I simply used the background of the S&M world to do a murder mystery,” Friedkin said years later. “But the timing of it was difficult because of what had been happening to gay people…many critics who wrote for gay publications or the underground press felt that the film was not the best foot forward as far as gay liberation was concerned, and they were right. Now it’s reevaluated as a film. It could be found wanting as a film, but it no longer has to undergo the stigma of being an anti-gay screed, which it never was.”

Critics didn’t care for Cruising upon release, and it was only a moderate box office success. In the years since its release however, some have come to appreciate the film, giving it a cult following in the process. Now, Waxwork Records is releasing the full Cruising soundtrack for the very first time, complete with an essay written by Friedkin. Here are the details:

Available for the first time, the original 1980 soundtrack release has been expanded to include the complete film music. Spanning three LP’s, Waxwork worked closely with director William Friedkin, Sony, and Universal Pictures to locate and unearth the original masters that include the original Jack Nitzsche score sessions, the Germs recording sessions, and all music recorded for the film featuring The Cripples, Barre Phillips, Mutiny, and many more. This is the long awaited and definitive Cruising soundtrack release requested by fans of the film, punk rock, and the counter culture for decades. Waxwork’s Cruising Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Score features the complete music recorded for the film pressed to 180 gram Blue, Black, and White colored vinyl, a 12″x12″ booklet featuring an exclusive essay by director William Friedkin on the intense making of the film and creation of it’s music, album design and layout by Aesthetic Apparatus, triple gatefold jackets with satin coating and spot UV gloss, and all music sourced and re-mastered from the original master tapes. CRUISING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Score: The Complete Soundtrack and Score Session Recordings

180 Gram Blue, Black, and White Vinyl

Exclusive Essay By William Friedkin

12”x12” Booklet

Design By Aesthetic Apparatus

Triple LP Gatefold Jackets with Spot UV Gloss

Side A

Willy DeVille – Heat Of The Moment The Cripples – Loneliness John Hiatt – Spy Boy Madelynn Von Ritz – When I Close My Eyes I See Blood Mutiny – Lump

Side B

Rough Trade – Shake Down Willy DeVille – Pullin’ My String Germs – Lions Share The Cripples – Hypnotize Willy DeVille – It’s So Easy

Side C

Barre Phillips – A-I-A Ralph Towner – Waterwheel

Side D

Barre Phillips – Movement Egberto Gismonti – Movement Mutiny – The Ballad Of Capt. Hymbad

Side E

Germs – Throw It Away Germs – Not All Right Germs – Now I Hear The Laughter Germs – Going Down Germs – My Tunnel The Cripples – New York Street Rap

Side F

The Cripples – Hepcat Rough Trade – Hurry Rough Trade – Long Distance Runner Rough Trade – Don’t Let It Get To Your Head Mutiny – Reality Mutiny – How’s Your Loose Booty? Mutiny – Will It Be Tomorrow?

On Sale Friday, March 1st 2019 from Waxwork Records.