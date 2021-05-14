Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.

Are you ready for Cruella, the movie that makes a puppy killer into a #girlboss? I hope so, because it’s on the way! The movie is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, and if you just can’t friggin’ wait for this thing, you can now buy tickets right here. You can also pre-order the movie on Disney+ here for $29.99.

Cruella is described as “an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.” Emma Stone stars in the film, “which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.” The full cast includes Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

The news of pre-orders comes with three new clips. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Cruella Clip – One Event

Okay, this is less a clip and more of a TV spot announcing the film. But I’m calling it a clip anyway because much like Cruella, I am an agent of chaos.

Cruella Clip – The Baroness Grand Entrance

Next, we have a clip showcasing the arrival of Emma Thompson’s character, the Baroness. While Cruella will become a villain one day, the villain of this film is Thompson’s character, and it’s clear Thompson is having fun with the role.

Cruella Clip – The Drive

Finally, here’s a clip where Cruella steals a car so she and her goons can make a getaway. If you look what you see here, remember to grab your tickets and/or Disney+ access. Or don’t! Do whatever you want. It’s what Cruella would do.