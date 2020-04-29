Crossing Swords looks like an R-rated LEGO Movie, and if that floats your boat, you might want to check out the trailer below. Featuring the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Seth Green, and more, the series features toy peg characters living in a kingdom full of violence, foul language, and uncomfortable sexual situations.

Crossing Swords Trailer

Well, this trailer is certainly…something. I dig the animation style, which resembles stop-motion. But I can’t say any of the jokes in this trailer worked for me. Primarily because there’s really only one joke repeated again and again, and that joke is: “Isn’t it hilarious to see toys curse?” Crossing Swords hails from Robot Chicken‘s John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and follows Patrick, “a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks, and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full-frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Does this work for anyone else? Am I nuts in being completely turned off by all of this? I’ll confess I never got into Robot Chicken either, so maybe this type of entertainment just isn’t for me. If you dig it, though, more power to you. Feel free to yuck it up when the series drops on Hulu.

The series features a voice cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McClendon-Covey, with John Harvatine IV and Tom Root writing and John Harvatine IV directing. You’ll be able to binge the entire series on June 12, if that’s something that appeals to you. I think I’ll be sitting this one out, though.