Are we in the midst of a Critterssance? Horror streaming service Shudder recently debuted a comedic TV series (Critters: A New Binge) based on the cheesy ’80s B-movies. And now, there’s a new Critters sequel. It’s called Critters Attack!, and it brings back original Critters actress Dee Wallace, perhaps most famous for her role in another, better alien film – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In the new Critters sequel, those tiny aliens are at it again, eating everyone in sight. Watch the Critters Attack! trailer below.

Critters Attack Trailer

The Critters franchise came to Earth in 1986, and despite the somewhat cheap nature of its title creatures, the first film wasn’t trying to be campy. It was simply trying to be a straight-forward horror movie. As the series progressed, and released more and more sequels (one of which featured a young Leonardo DiCaprio!), the Critters movies became increasingly silly.

Which brings us to Critters Attack!, a new sequel that isn’t afraid to lean into comedy, but appears to also want to bring back some of the gory horror elements. In addition to that, the film is bringing back Dee Wallace, who appeared in the first Critters movie. She’s not playing the same character she played before, though. Instead, Wallace is playing a mysterious figure known as Aunt Dee.

Critters Attack “follows 20-year-old Drea (Tashiana Washington), who reluctantly takes a job babysitting for a professor of a college she hopes to attend. Struggling to entertain the professor’s children Trissy (Ava Preston) and Jake (Jack Fulton), along with her own little brother Phillip (Jaeden Noel), Drea takes them on a hike, unaware that mysterious alien critters have crash-landed and started devouring every living thing they encounter.

While being tracked by the ravenous critters, Drea and the kids encounter an adorable, seemingly harmless female critter named Bianca, an exiled royal fleeing the critter race. As the critters converge on the college campus, Drea and the kids, who are now inextricably linked to Bianca, rush to head them off. Will Drea discover her inner badass, and will it be enough to stop the critter onslaught? And is the critter princess as innocent as she seems?”

Yes, you read that right – a critter princess. This movie truly does have everything!

Critters Attack! will arrive on July 23, 2019, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital. The film will also debut on SYFY this October.