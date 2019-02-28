The Critters are back in the Shudder Exclusive short-form series Critters: A New Binge. The series looks cheesy as hell – and that’s exactly as it should be. We’re talking old school Critters puppets running (or rolling, I guess) around, causing mayhem. Critters: A New Binge continues a story that started all the way back in 1986 with the first Critters movie. The film would spawn three sequels, including Critters 3, which featured a very young Leonardo DiCaprio going up against the mischievous monsters. Does DiCaprio appear in the new Shudder series? You’ll have to watch it to find out! (No, he doesn’t). Watch the Critters: A New Binge trailer below.

Critters: A New Binge Trailer

Does Shudder’s new Critters series look good? And when I say good, I’m talking in terms of quality. Technically, I’d say no. But should anything involving Critters actually look good? Again – I’d say no. This is a continuation of one of the cheesiest horror franchises of all time, so it only makes sense that Critters: A New Binge would look equally cheesy. And there’s nothing wrong with cheese, folks.

Here’s the Critters: A New Binge synopsis:

Pursued by intergalactic bounty hunters, the Critters return to Earth on a secret mission and encounter lovelorn high-schooler Christopher (Joey Morgan, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), his crush Dana (Stephi Chin-Salvo, iZOMBIE), his best friend Charlie (Bzhaun Rhoden, Van Helsing), and his mom Veronica (Kirsten Robek, The Edge of Seventeen), whose past will come back to bite them — literally. The series also features Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, Justice League Action) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich).

Gilbert Gottfried and Critters? This show has everything! Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan, and Al Kaplan, the team behind Zombeavers and The Drone, wrote the series and serve as executive producers. Also serving as executive producers: Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper, from the original Critters film franchise, Ivana Kirkbride and Chris Castallo. Jordan Rubin directs. The series series is produced by Front Street Pictures Inc. and Abominable Pictures in association with Blue Ribbon Content.

“It’s been more than 30 years since the Critters first landed on the big screen, and we’re incredibly proud to bring this cult classic franchise back to fans. Shudder is the perfect platform for this fun, scary new take on everyone’s favorite, furry extraterrestrial threat. We are committed to delivering Shudder members the best horror content available and this time we are also bringing the laughs.” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Blue Ribbon Content.

Shudder is continuing to kill it with their original content. If you haven’t checked out their short-form series Dead Wax yet, I highly recommend it. All episodes of Critters: A New Binge will premiere exclusively on Shudder in the U.S. on Thursday, March 21.