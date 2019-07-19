Stephen King and George A. Romero’s Creepshow gets a new (after)life with Shudder’s Creepshow TV series. Greg Nicotero leads the charge, adapting new tales of terror to the small screen, adapted from stories by King, Joe Hill, and more. The first Creepshow TV series trailer has arrived ahead of show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and with it comes an official release date.

Creepshow TV Series Trailer

Creepshow is easily one of my most-anticipated pieces of entertainment of the year. As a huge fan of the original film, anthology horror in general, and all-things related to Stephen King, I can’t wait to see what Shudder has conjured up. That said…this trailer is a touch disappointing. For one thing, the show looks a bit cheap. I get that they’re not working with a huge budget here, and there should be a somewhat cheesy factor associated with Creepshow. But there’s definitely a made-for-TV movie vibe I’m getting here, primarily due to a lack of style. Romero’s original film was loaded with cinematic touches – red and blue lighting; comic book art backgrounds; dutch angles; and so on. I’m getting almost none of that here.

Still, I remain excited to see the final product. Here’s a breakdown of the episodes, and the stories they tell:

All Hallows Eve

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

Bad Wolf Down

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

The Companion

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

The Finger

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

Gray Matter

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

The House of the Head

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

Lydia Layne’s Better Half

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

The Man in the Suitcase

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

Night of the Paw

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

Skincrawlers

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

Times is Tough in Musky Holler

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

Based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, Creepshow stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls. Creepshow premieres on Shudder September 26.