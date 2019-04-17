Director and make-up legend Tom Savini created effects for George Romero’s Creepshow movie, so it’s only fitting that Savini would have a part to play in Shudder’s Creepshow TV series. Savini will direct an episode of the show, adapted from Joe Hill‘s short story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.” The story involves a Loch Ness Monster-like creature.

It would be wrong to have some sort of new Creepshow without Tom Savini, and thankfully, Shudder knows that. The director, actor and make-up guru is set to direct an episode of the horror streaming service’s upcoming take on the classic George A. Romero horror film. Speaking with Fangoria (via Collider), Savini said:

“I just directed an episode of the Creepshow television series. There’s 12 [stories] altogether – each show will have two episodes in it. Mine’s a combination of Stand By Me, The Fog, and Jurassic Park. It’s really something.”

Savini’s episode is based on the Joe Hill story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”, which has the following synopsis:

Little Gail London and her friend Joel Quarrel are out on a cold and lonely morning at the end of summer, when they make the find of the century: a dead plesiosaur, the size of a two-ton truck, washed up on the sand. With the fog swirling about them, they make their plans, fight to defend their discovery, and face for the first time the enormity of mortality itself… all unaware of what else might be out there in the silver water of Lake Champlain.

Other stories coming to the series include “House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box); “The Companion” by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale; “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman; “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones; “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito; and “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab.

Greg Nicotero, another make-up artist turned filmmaker, is serving as showrunner. “Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and [Stephen King] created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said Nicotero. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

The Creepshow TV series is likely to premiere sometime this year.