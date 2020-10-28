Even more Creepshow season 2 casting has been revealed, pulling together a group of familiar horror faces for Shudder’s streaming series. It was previously announced that Anna Camp, Keith David, Ashley Laurence, Josh McDermitt, and Adam Pally were all on board for the second season. Now, Barbara Crampton, Denise Crosby, Ted Raimi, Marilyn Manson, and many more have signed on to be terrified by whatever horrors showrunner Greg Nicotero is whipping up.

Who is in for a scare in Creepshow season 2? Let’s take a look! Marilyn Manson (Sons of Anarchy, and, you know, all those songs), Ali Larter (Final Destination), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Pet Sematary), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage) and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears).

We don’t have details on which stories the new cast members are appearing in. But we do know that previously announced cast members Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about “an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group”; and Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), “in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain.” Another story that will feature in the new season: “Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito, about a “12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.” More details to come.

Creepshow season 2 is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and the plan is to release the six-episode second season sometime in 2021. The series is, of course, inspired by the 1982 horror anthology film directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King. It’s a great concept for a TV spin-off, but I have yet to be won over by the Creepshow show. I found the first season severely lacking (primarily due to how low-budget everything looks). And having just seen the upcoming Creepshow animated special, I can’t say my opinion has changed. Still, I remain hopeful that season 2 will work out the kinks and give me something worthwhile.

I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today,” series creator Greg Nicotero said when production on season 2 began. “After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season 2 of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills.”

Creepshow season 1 is now streaming on Shudder. The animated special premieres on October 29.