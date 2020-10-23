Shudder’s Creepshow series is coming back just in time for Halloween with an animated special. Our first official glimpse of the special arrived today in the form of a trailer teasing plenty of cartoony terror in the form of adaptations of stories from Stephen King and Joe Hill (who just happens to be Stephen King’s son, making this special a bit of a family affair). Watch the Creepshow Animated Special trailer below, if you dare!

A Creepshow Animated Special Trailer

I was disappointed with Shudder’s TV series adaptation of Creepshow. Despite boasting some great behind-the-scenes and on-screen talent, I found the end result rather lackluster and, well, cheap-looking. But I’m still excited for A Creepshow Animated Special, which keeps the series going in animated form. The special features adaptations of two stories: Stephen King’s Survivor Type and Joe Hill’s Twittering from the Circus of the Dead.

In Survivor Type, Kiefer Sutherland voices “a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.” And in Twittering from the Circus of the Dead, Joey King is “a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.” Creepshow TV series creator Greg Nicotero adapted Survivor Type, while Twittering was adapted by Melanie Dale. “Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero.

At one point, Survivor Type was going to be a live-action episode of Creepshow‘s first season, but that changed. If you haven’t read it, just know that it’s probably one of the most disgusting stories Stephen King ever wrote – it’s literally about a guy eating himself to stay alive. I’m not a squeamish guy but even for me the story was a bit much. And while I would love to see it adapted into live-action with gory practical effects, I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out here. At the very least, the animated medium will allow the adaptation to go wild and not hold back on all the gory details.

A Creepshow Animated Special will arrive to give us all the creeps on October 29 on Shudder.