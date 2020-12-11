Continuing the expanding line of Waxwork Records new Spinatures collectible line, two more classic Universal Monsters will be coming to your record players (and collectible shelves) next spring.

The Invisible Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon will both be getting their own Spinature busts. You can situate the Universal Monsters on the spindle of your record player when you’re spinning your favorite LPs, or just display them proudly on a shelf with the rest of your horror collectibles. Check out the Creature from the Black Lagoon and The Invisible Man Spinature busts below.

The Invisible Man Spinature

Though The Invisible Man is played by Claude Rains, in his first American feature film in 1933, his likeness isn’t used for this Spinature. Instead, it’s Dr. Jack Griffin as the invisible monster he’s become, wrapped in bandages and wearing a robe, ascot, gloves, and sunglasses to conceal his secret.

The Invisible Man Spinature comes packaged in a box with artwork by Robert Sammelin and is available for pre-order right now for $24, but it won’t ship until sometime in March 2021.

Creature from the Black Lagoon Spinature

Over 20 after The Invisible Man and over 20 years before Jaws made it terrifying to go for a swim, it was Creature from the Black Lagoon that made the water scary. The misunderstood piscine amphibious humanoid becomes fascinated with a scientist’s girlfriend and colleague (Julie Adams), but his fascination turns deadly when he’s threatened by the scientists who deem him to be a threat.

The creature design is one of the most iconic monsters in all of cinema, and his look and story inspired the fantasy romance that Guillermo del Toro brought to life in The Shape of Water.

Now you can bring the romantic monster to your shelf in a double-window box with artwork by Robert Sammelin. The Creature from the Black Lagoon Spinature is available for pre-order right now for $24 and is also expected to ship in March 2021.

Other Spinatures available include Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein and The Mummy, with The Phantom of the Opera and The Wolf Man on the way. There are also Spinatures for Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and They Live. You can order them all right now at Waxwork Records.