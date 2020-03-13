The coronavirus continues to throw a wrench in Hollywood’s plans. As fears of COVID-19 mount, Disney has decided to halt production on The Little Mermaid, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, the Honey I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk, the Home Alone reboot, and also Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. On the opposite end of the coin, Warner Bros. is not shutting down several of their productions, including The Batman and The Matrix 4.

Disney

Welcome to another day ravaged by coronavirus news! Disney is taking a “better safe than sorry” approach right now and have halted production on all of their live-action films. They’ve also stopped work on Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo, and sixteen different pilots. On the film front, production has halted on the live-action Little Mermaid reboot, Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel the Honey I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk, the Home Alone reboot (which I forgot was even happening), the Peter Pan live-action reboot Peter Pan & Wendy, and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (boo, hiss to this particular bit of news).

And here’s a list of the pilots they’ve halted production on: Adopted, The Big Leap, The Big Sky, The Brides, Harlem’s Kitchen, Home Economics, Kids Matter Now, My Village, Ordinary Joe, Prospect, Rebel, Thirtysomething(else), Valley Trash, Work Wife, Wreckage, and Untitled Kapnek/Holland Project.

Disney issued the following statement regarding their multiple shut-downs:

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

Warner Bros.

On the other side of the coin we have Warner Bros., who are still going forward with several of their films: The Batman, The Matrix 4, King Richard, and Fantastic Beasts 3. Other productions, like Black Adam, and Aquaman 2, are both several months away from starting, and as of now are still on. Things could change, though.

And while these movies are still happening, Warners has suspended production 70 of its TV shows, per THR. The studio released this statement: