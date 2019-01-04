The LEGO Movie 2 is coming to theaters next month, but the LEGO sets inspired by the movie are already hitting shelves. We’ve gotten a glimpse at some of the playsets you can find in stores now, but the latest addition is one of the biggest that has ever been created for the LEGO Movie franchise.

In the aftermath of the attack on Bricksburg from the aliens of planet Duplo, the city has now become Apocalypseburg, and the post-apocalyptic, Mad Max-style city comes to life with this awesome playset comprised of over 3,100 pieces, including half of the Statue of Liberty reminiscent of Planet of the Apes. And of course it comes with a whole bunch of minifigures.

The LEGO Movie 2 Apocalypseburg Playset

The Welcome to Apocalypseburg playset recreates a bunch of the locales we’ll find when Emmet and Lucy take us around the makeshift city in the movie. Here’s what will be included in the playset:

This huge Apocalypseburg construction toy has removable modules for easy play and features a section of the Statue of Liberty, café, Scribble Cop’s office, armory, barber’s/tattoo parlor, Lucy’s hideout, Fuse’s workshop, rooftop diner, gym, spa and more!

The Statue of Liberty section of this playset features a buildable torch, opening Lady Liberty head with a chill-out room including a buildable telescope, and 3 lookout platforms.

The Coffee Unchained café features a service counter, cash register, buildable coffee machine with 2 coffee pumps, table and seat, and an outdoor table with a parasol and 2 seats.

Scribble Cop’s office features an opening jail door and chair-kicking function.

Armory features a mannequin, goggles, 3 minifigure helmet elements and 2 buildable weapons.

Barber’s/tattoo parlor features a barber’s chair, buildable tattoo machine and hair-cutting tool elements.

Lucy’s hideout features a buildable bed with a secret compartment containing various fun elements including a love letter from Batman™. The room also features weapon storage and assorted elements including new-for-January-2019 barbed wire.

The removable roof of Lucy’s hideout has a buildable seat, engine truck front and water tower.

Fuse’s rooftop workshop features a buildable tool chest with a buildable fire extinguisher.

Rooftop diner features a buildable V8 engine deep-fat fryer, table, oven, ketchup and mustard dispensers, plus frying pan and food elements.

Train-carriage-shaped gym features a buildable punching bag with alien invader decoration and a weightlifting bench.

Truck-shaped spa features a buildable hot tub and shower

Chainsaw Dave’s surfboard rack with 2 surfboards, lookout area with a buildable telescope, an opening sewer and various ladders.

Weapons for characters include Lucy’s crossbow as well as accessory elements include like Emmet’s 2 coffee mugs, Lucy’s quiver, plus new Skeletron head elements (1 as a basketball; 1 on a signpost; 1 as engine decoration; 2 as hair mannequins; and 1 on the armory mannequin).

Here are some of the close-up images of these detailed areas:

As you can see, the minifigures include Emmet, Lucy, Batman, Scribble Cop, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, ’Where are my pants?’ Guy, Larry the Barista, Chainsaw Dave, Mo-Hawk, Roxxi and Fuse, plus a rat figure. They’ll all have plenty of room to explore in this playset that is over 20-inches tall, 19-inches wide, and 12-inches deep.

The LEGO Movie 2 Apocalypseburg playset goes on sale January 16 in LEGO stores and on the LEGO Shop website, but it’ll cost you $299.99, so you better round up your Christmas money if you haven’t spent it all already.