The Dark Knight is considered one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, and plenty of reverence for the film comes from Heath Ledger‘s brief but unforgettable screentime as the The Joker. There has been plenty of merchandise featuring Heath Ledger as the Clown Prince of Crime over the years, but we’ve never seen a collectible with such an uncanny likeness of the actor as we have on this new statue from Queen Studios. Get an up close look at The Dark Knight Joker statue below.

Queen Studios The Dark Knight Joker Statue

The Queen Studios Heath Ledger Joker 1/4 statue is based on one of our favourite scenes from The Dark Knight. As the Joker presents his plan to the crime bosses of Gotham City, he reveals that he has one more trick up is sleeve (or to be more accurate, inside of his overcoat). To recapture this iconic scene, our artists have created scaled down movie accurate grenades that fit inside a hand tailored overcoat. Each statue also includes high-quality tailored fabric clothing, from his multi-colored socks, to purple pinstripe pants and green vest and hexagon shirt.

For all the high-end collectors out there, this 1/4 scale statue of The Joker has a head sculpt with incredible detail, from the intricate scars that make up his menacing grin to the make-up that adds a whole new layer of terror. If I saw these photos without the company logos on them, I’d think they were make-up tests or publicity stills.

There are also two different head sculpts that will be available depending on which version you purchase. The regular edition has sculpted hair while the special edition comes with rooted air made out of fine died sheep’s wool for an even more realistic look.

Even though this is a statue, it does come with some swappable hands so that instead of holding onto the wire that’s attached to all the grenades, you can have him hold up one of his signature playing cards instead.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how much of a dent this will put in your wallet since pricing is not yet available. But the statue is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, and will be available for pre-order sometime soon. Stay tuned to our friends at ToyArk for updates on when you can snag it.