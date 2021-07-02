Just when we thought Hasbro had delivered the best Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figures that we’d ever see, here comes Super7 with a new line of Power Rangers Ultimates figures that come with an outstanding assembly of accessories. These figures are the ones that hardcore Power Rangers fans will thrown down for, and you can get a look at the first wave of Super7 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figures below.

Super7 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Action Figures

Green Ranger

Since the Green Ranger is easily the most popular member of the team from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, of course he has to be part of the first wave of figures from Super7.

Tommy Oliver first debuted as the evil sixth Ranger, controlled by Rita Repulsa, defeating the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Megazord single handedly! It took the combined power of all five Power Rangers to break Rita Repulsa’s spell. With his free will returned, the Green Ranger could join the other Rangers in their fight against Rita Repulsa. Is Tommy still under her influence, or is he a loyal member of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team?

The Green Ranger figure comes with swappable heads, arms and hands, two different versions of the Dragon Dagger and Dragon Shield, the Sword of Power, the Sword of Darkness, and more.

Yellow Ranger

The next figure from the original Power Rangers line-up is the Yellow Ranger. What’s great about this figure is that it has two different heads for Trini Kwan and Aisha Campbell, the two different characters who wielded the yellow power crystal.

The Yellow Ranger is an essential member of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She never shies away from her fears, especially when a fellow Ranger is in trouble, or when Mr. Ticklesneezer magically comes alive! Trini Kwan was first to be chosen for the mantle of the Yellow Ranger, later transferring her powers to Aisha Campbell before leaving for the World Peace Summit.

The Yellow Ranger figure includes two different versions of the Power Daggers and three different versions o the Blade Blaster. She also has Dendra flowers and Mr. Ticklesneezer, which are some great bonus accessories.

Tyrannosaurus Dinozord

Along with the Power Rangers, Super7 is also making 7-inch versions of the Dinozords that each of the rangers can call upon. The first one in this wave is the Red Ranger’s Tyrannosaurus Dinozord. Unfortunately, these won’t transform to create a larger Megazord figure, which is a little disappointing, but I don’t think the Dinozord’s were engineered to actually transform into their respective parts of the Megazord.

Piloted by the Red Ranger, the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord erupts from the earth to fight the evil forces of Rita Repulsa. This mighty zord is capable of taking on Rita Repulsa’s Evil Space Aliens one-on-one! In combat, it uses its tail to hold its body up and deliver a devastating kick, and one roar can vaporize any opponent.

The Dinozords aren’t quite as accessorized as the Power Rangers, but there are interchangeable hands, a couple miniature Red Rangers, and a replica of the power coin.

Putty Patrol

The Power Rangers need someone to do battle with, so one of the Putty Patrol bad guys is included in this first wave.

Created from Finster’s Monster-Matic, the Putty Patrol is Rita Repulsa’s endless evil horde. They often accompany Rita’s Evil Space Aliens and provide backup for Goldar’s assaults on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Putties are able to adapt to any situation, sometimes absorbing another monster’s power to fight the Power Rangers.

Along with interchangeable heads and hands, which included boulder and blade hands, there’s also the silly costume accessories from specific episodes, including a clown collar, football jersey, cowboy hat, and bandana. There’s also a removable Z-Putty vest and knee pads to depict their evolution on the series.

Goldar

There has to be more than Putties for the Power Rangers to fight, so here is Rita Repulsa’s right-hand henchman Goldar.

The most powerful of the Evil Space Aliens, Goldar is a general in Rita Repulsa’s endless Putty Patrol Army, sporting battle armor and giant wings while wielding an impressive sword capable of bringing any opponent to their knees. As Goldar himself is prone to do, there’s a lot to boast about with this figure of the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bad guy.

The detail on Goldar is impressive, including both extended and hidden wings, Badges of Darkness, and a box for collecting the Power Rangers power coins. He’s a beast of a figure, and he’ll make for a formidable opponent on your collectible shelves.

***

Now here’s the disconcerting news. The Super7 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figures are on the pricier side for 7-inch action figures. While Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Power Rangers figures are typically $19.99, the Super7 figures cost $55 each at their online shop. You can also just buy all five for $275, which isn’t a discounted price, but it means they’ll all arrive at the same time.