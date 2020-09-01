The first wave of exclusive merchandise that was meant for release at Star Wars Celebration is now available in the official online store. Now the Star Wars Celebration licensee exclusives from various official collectible creators have been revealed and are available while supplies last. They include some outstanding artwork from The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian, a pair of sleek Garmin watches, and some detailed premium collectibles from the Galactic Empire.

Thomas Kinkade Empire Strikes Back Canvas

There are plenty of quality Star Wars prints that have been released over the years, but it’s hard to find better quality canvas artwork than what the folks at Thomas Kinkade Studios provide. This year, they’ve got a new Empire Strikes Back canvas of the Battle of Hoth. There are a variety of sizes and framing options, all of which range from costly to insanely expensive. But if you’ve got the money, you can get your hands on the limited edition canvas right here.

Thomas Kinkade Return of the Jedi Metal Box Art

If a big expensive canvas print isn’t your style, maybe you’d like to pick up this significantly cheaper metal box art inspired by Return of the Jedi. The 14×14 piece features artwork of Luke Skywalker locking lightsabers with Darth Vader, printed on galvanized metal that juts out from the wall. It’s a more unique way to display your Star Wars love, and it only costs $39.95.

The Mandalorian Print at Shop Trends

The Mandalorian has been getting plenty of recognition in the pop culture art world, and the latest comes from Shop Trends exclusively. There’s no Baby Yoda to be found, but instead it’s just Mando himself looking back over his shoulder as the wind whips his cape around. In the background, laser blasts on the wall form the mythosaur symbol of The Mandalorian people.

The print measures 24×36 and can be purchased right now for $39.99, but it’s limited to 300 copies.

First Order Stormtrooper Mini-Busts

If you’re a fan of the Stormtroopers from the First Order in the new Star Wars trilogy, then this assortment of new mini-busts may be for you. There’s the standard First Order Stormtrooper for $120, a deluxe edition with a riot shield for $200, and a First Order Stormtrooper officer with a red shoulder piece for $120.

Unfortunately, StarWars.com doesn’t seem to be very helpful with providing a place to purchase them. They have a link that says “Diamond Select Toys” but it goes to the Gentle Giant website, and the busts are nowhere to be seen. So you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled on the web to see if you can track them down.

Kotobukiya Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot and Mouse Droid Statue

Continuing the trend Imperial collectibles, we’ve got a new ARTFX+ statue of a TIE Fighter Pilot from Star Wars: A New Hope and the little Mouse Droid that cruises around the Death Star and various Imperial ships. It’s a 1/10 scale statue that stand around 7-inches tall and costs $124.99. But it won’t ship until late in October.



Garmin Star Wars Smart Watches

Finally, on the more stylish side of Star Wars gear, we have two new watches from Garmin. One is inspired by the black and red of Darth Vader while the other is inspired by the white and beige of Rey. Both come from the Legacy Saga series of timepieces, and they’re also smart watches with a lot of cool capabilities and apps that can be linked to your mobile devices. Each of them costs $399.99.