SpongeBob SquarePants is a beloved Nickelodeon cartoon that is easily one of the most popular properties the cable networks for kids has ever created. The animated series is so well-known that there are even memes used every single day on the internet by people who don’t know anything about the pineapple-dwelling fast food worker and his underwater friends. Now those memes are becoming action figures that will bring a laugh to anyone who takes a glance at your collectibles shelf.

Get a look at the SpongeBob SquarePants meme action figures below.

SpongeBob SquarePants Meme Action Figures

First up, we have Surprised Patrick, a great go-to meme when people want to express how shocked they are at something they’ve seen on the internet. The wide-eyed, open-mouthed expression can be applied to something awesome or something inexplicably stupid.

Then there’s Handsome Squidward, usually seen in GIF form on the web. Also known as Falling Squidward, the meme is sometime used with music for a dancing gag. Now his haunting image can stalk your other collectibles with his far too handsome face.

Next, Imagination SpongeBob is often used to express the wonder and magic of something. SpongeBob spreads his arms to create a rainbow in front of him. It’s typically accompanied by drawn out text such as “Imaginaaaaation!”

Used whenever we tap into our lizard brain for something instinctual, this Primitive SpongeBob comes along whenever we become our most animalistic selves in a form of self-preservation of self-satisfaction.

And finally, there’s the jackpot with Mocking SpongeBob, the best way to take a jab at somebody who is saying something totally ludicrous. Or if they’re saying something you disagree with and you want to be really childish about mocking them, this is the perfect tool.

You can check out all these new SpongeBob SquarePants meme action figures and other new toys from the NickToon over at Amazon. Unfortunately, the more popular meme figures are already temporarily out of stock, so you might have to ask for a notification of when they might be back or keep an eye out on eBay or something like that.