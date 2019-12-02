During the marketing campaign for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, one of the most shocking moments came at the conclusion of the retrospective “special look” trailer when a dark side version of Rey was shown. One of the things that made her villainous appearance all the more menacing was a new hinged double-bladed lightsaber that allowed her to wield both blades parallel to each other. We’re not sure if that serves a legitimate strategic purpose in battle, but it sure does look cool, and now you can get a Rey’s dark side lightsaber replica to display on your shelf.

Rey’s Dark Side Lightsaber Replica

EFX Collectibles is behind the new 1:1 scale double-lightsaber prop replica. Unlike the replicas that come with a light-up blade, this is merely the hilt of the lightsaber. And before you ask, yes, it can either be displayed as a double-bladed lightsaber like Darth Maul’s, or it can be displayed folded in half with the same hinge used on the actual prop from the film. This replica is based on a detailed study of the actual prop and reference materials supplied by the Lucasfilm production team. Not only is this lightsaber screen accurate the geometry of the weapon, but also down to the detailed weathering.

Each of the lightsabers that form the weapon are made from solid aluminum and have all metal detail components. The display is a solid hardwood base that allows the lightsaber to be shown off in two different ways, and it all comes with a certificate of authenticity. That’s something you’re going to watch with this collectible replica, because it’s limited to 750 pieces worldwide. And with that kind of limited number, it should come as no surprise that this is going to set you back a pretty penny.

Rey’s dark side lightsaber replica will cost you $1,599, and it requires a $500 non-refundable deposit in order to make a pre-order. That’s a good chunk of change for a lightsaber that doesn’t do anything, but we’ll be damned if it doesn’t look cool as hell. You can pre-order it right now over at EFX Collectibles. Otherwise, you can wait to see the lightsaber in action when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.