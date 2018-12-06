Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re still struggling with what to get that movie lover in your life, a recently released batch of prints paying tribute to movies like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Blade Runner and Die Hard are available for purchase today.

Get details on each of the prints and find out where and when you can get them below.

Sam Gilbey’s Die Hard

First up, forget whether or not you believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie, and just pick up this print as a present for that John McClane fan in your life. There’s no better time to yell yippee-ki-yay motherfucker when you open a present, but you’ll have to wait until after the holidays before you get this one on the wall.

Sam Gilbey’s fine art giclee for Die Hard is for sale right now at Zavvi, but it won’t be released until December 24. Plus, it’ll be shipping from the United Kingdom, so it’ll take a little extra time to get to you. Each poster measures 16×24, costs £29.99 (or around $38), and will come with a certificate of authenticity from 20th Century Fox.

Hans Woody’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Hans Woody has released two Indiana Jones prints so far, each one spotlighting the exotic locations that everyone’s favorite archaeologist visits, and now the third piece rounding out the original trilogy has finally arrived.

The Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade print measures 24×36 inches, has an edition of 200 and will cost you $50. It goes on sale today, December 6, at 12pm ET on the Bottleneck Gallery website. Pick one up while supplies last

Zi Xu’s Blade Runner

Speaking of Harrison Ford, one of the actor’s other most iconic movies is getting a new print as well, albeit without his handsome face featured on it anywhere.

Blade Runner has seen its fair share of art tributes, but this one is rather unique in that it focuses in on the artificial owl from the Tyrell Corporation, which sits ominously in the background.

As you can see, there are two versions of the print. The orange version has an edition of 185 and costs $50 and the blue version has an edition of 90 and costs $60. Both prints measure 24×36 and will be available today, December 6, at 12pm ET on the Bottleneck Gallery website.

Logan Faerber’s Cornetto Trilogy Prints

Finally, Logan Faerber has given a trilogy of posters to Mondo in honor of Edgar Wright’s films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. The three films are known as the Cornetto Trilogy or the Blood and Ice Cream Trilogy among his loyal fans, and Faerber wanted to give all three films a fitting tribute in his own unique way. Here’s what he had to say about the prints:

“Reflecting back on the movies, they may very well be my favorite trilogy to date. They’ve grown with me, and each movie in the series seems to have been a bit more mature than the last, both in quality and subject, capturing me just at the right time in my own life. I will always love Shaun of the Dead since there is so much nostalgia tied to it, but I love each movie so much, it’s hard to choose a favorite. That’s why I tackled all three with a similar style, so if you’re like me and want to hang all of them proudly alongside one another, they’ll fit together wonderfully. As part of my process I also wanted to create a unique look and feel for the trilogy that hasn’t been seen before. I personally love seeing an artist’s rendition of something I already love rather than another replication, so I chose a unique palette for the series and character design that’s a bit more playful since the subjects of each film are always lighthearted and whimsical.”

Each of the prints measure 24×18 inches, have an edition of 225 and cost $45 each. They’ll go on sale at a random time today at the Mondo website, so stay tuned to @MondoNews on Twitter to find out when.