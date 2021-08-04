The class is Pain 101. Your instructor is Casey Jones. And the hockey-mask wearing vigilante in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990s is getting an upgraded action figure from those wonderful collectible toy makers at NECA.

You might remember that Casey Jones was already released by NECA in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure two-pack that also included Raphael in his not-so-inconspicuous disguise of a giant trenchcoat and fedora. However, this one improves upon that figure, because it allows you to remove the hockey mask to reveal the face of young Elias Koteas.

NECA Casey Jones Action Figure

Here’s the official product description for NECA’s new Casey Jones action figure:

After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles were transformed into New York City’s greatest crime-fighting quartet. Of course even the best team knows the value of a worthy ally, like former hockey player (and all-around sports enthusiast) Casey Jones. Featuring the likeness of Elias Koteas, this 7″ scale action figure comes fully equipped with makeshift weapons in his war against crime! Includes hockey sticks, golf club, golf bag, baseball bats, cricket bat, masked and unmasked heads, mask, and 4 pairs of interchangeable hands.



It’s a nice touch to include both the head sculpt with the attached mask and an unmasked sculpt with a loose mask that you can still place on the action figure. It’s a shame that NECA didn’t have the likeness rights to make this figure with a sculpt of Elias Koteas’ face when the two-pack with Raphael came out, but it’s good news for the creators since they’ll surely get fans to double dip for this latest iteration.

The new NECA Casey Jones action figure is a Walmart exclusive for now, and it should be shipping to stores throughout this month, so keep an eye on toy shelves to get your hands on it.