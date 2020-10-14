NECA has been delivering a spectacular array of Gremlins action figures over the past couple years, but they can only go so far with the original holiday horror movie. Now it’s time for them to dig into the goofier Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and they’re starting off with the glamorous Greta as the first Ultimate figure from the hilarious sequel. Have you ever seen a prettier specimen?

NECA Gremlins 2 Greta Action Figure

NECA unveiled the official images of their Gremlins 2 Greta action figure that will be released sometime in January 2021. Here’s the official description for our lovely Gremlin gal:

Any fans of the Gremlins movies knows the rules: keep them out of sunlight, don’t get them wet, and never feed them after midnight. Break them, and your fuzzy, friendly little Mogwai will turn into a scaly, savage Gremlin. After years of waiting, the highly requested Greta Gremlin is making her debut as the first Ultimate release from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Standing approximately 6? tall, Greta features a new head sculpt with synthetic hair and comes with interchangeable hands, a pink boa, and the hormone potion that transformed her into the only female gremlin.

Fans have been wanting to see Greta turned into an action figure for awhile, and you couldn’t ask for a better version. The green hair looks amazing, and that feather boa goes perfectly with her animal print wardrobe.

The Gremlins 2 Greta action figure is available for pre-order now at Big Bad Toy Store, Dorkside Toys, Megalopolis Toys, and Entertainment Earth.