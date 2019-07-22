Hasbro’s Black Series has been making waves for a few years now by making 6-inch action figures (and a few other collectible items) from the Star Wars saga. They’re much detailed than the smaller, standard 3 and 3/4 inch figures that have been popular since the original movie released the first merchandise following the original Star Wars, and they’re intended for more grown up collectors. But they’re about to release one of the coolest items yet, and it’s not an action figure.

Along those same lines of the detailed Black Series action figures, Hasbro has also been releasing a series of adult-sized helmets based on the costumes for Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and Stormtroopers, as well as X-Wing pilots helmets for Poe Dameron and Luke Skywalker. Now they’re bringing the helmet the the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett to shelves, and it looks absolutely incredible. Check out the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett helmet below.

Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Helmet

Inspired by the character’s appearance in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, this electronic helmet intended for role-playing is created with impressive detail, including a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder heads-up-display, activated by the press of a button. The interior of the helmet features padding and an adjustable fit for maximum comfort in any cosplaying scenario.

The Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett helmet is available for pre-order right now for $119.99, but it’s not expected to ship out until May 4, 2020, just in time for you to celebrate Star Wars Day next year.