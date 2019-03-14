When you think of the greatest film trilogies of all time, it’s easy to remember Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars. But don’t you dare leave out The Cornetto Trilogy. It might be a makeshift trilogy comprised of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, linked only by the fact that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in all of the films directed by Edgar Wright, but thematically, they are an incredible trio of stories that are hilarious, bloody, twisted, and just plain great. Now you can honor The Cornetto Trilogy with a new trio of Mondo prints by artist Johnny Dombrowski.

Mondo Cornetto Trilogy Prints

SHAUN OF THE DEAD by Johnny Dombrowski – $45

24×36 screen print, edition of 300

HOT FUZZ by Johnny Dombrowski – $45

24×36 screen print, edition of 225

THE WORLD’S END by Johnny Dombrowski – $45

24×36 screen print, edition of 200

You’ll notice that the edition size of each print decreases as the trilogy continues. That means if you want the whole set, you better act quickly, because there might not be enough for you to get all of them. They’ll go on sale today, March 13, at a random time on the Mondo website. Stay tuned to @MondoNews on Twitter to find out when.

Here’s what Johnny Dombrowski had to say about creating this set of posters: