Cool Stuff: Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy Gets Three Comic Book Style Prints by Johnny Dembrowski
Posted on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
When you think of the greatest film trilogies of all time, it’s easy to remember Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars. But don’t you dare leave out The Cornetto Trilogy. It might be a makeshift trilogy comprised of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, linked only by the fact that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in all of the films directed by Edgar Wright, but thematically, they are an incredible trio of stories that are hilarious, bloody, twisted, and just plain great. Now you can honor The Cornetto Trilogy with a new trio of Mondo prints by artist Johnny Dombrowski.
Mondo Cornetto Trilogy Prints
SHAUN OF THE DEAD by Johnny Dombrowski – $45
24×36 screen print, edition of 300
HOT FUZZ by Johnny Dombrowski – $45
24×36 screen print, edition of 225
THE WORLD’S END by Johnny Dombrowski – $45
24×36 screen print, edition of 200
You’ll notice that the edition size of each print decreases as the trilogy continues. That means if you want the whole set, you better act quickly, because there might not be enough for you to get all of them. They’ll go on sale today, March 13, at a random time on the Mondo website. Stay tuned to @MondoNews on Twitter to find out when.
Here’s what Johnny Dombrowski had to say about creating this set of posters:
“Edgar Wright’s visual storytelling is some of the best in the business – showing more in seconds than others can do in hours. Blink and you can miss a shot, a joke, a reference, a swan, anything. The Cornetto Trilogy is a perfect love letter to all of those zombie-cop-alien movies so I wanted to create a series that would match it. After talking it over with the folks at Mondo, a simultaneous love letter to EC comics seemed like a good fit. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few issues on set.”