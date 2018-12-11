Every year, Gallery 1988 hosts a new edition of their Crazy 4 Cult art show with artists creating prints, paintings, sculptures and other creations in honor of movies from all genres that have a cult following, whether it’s rather large or very small. This year’s brings the 12th iteration of the show featuring artwork paying tribute to movies like The Iron Giant, The Blues Brothers, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, What We Do in the Shadows, Trainspotting, Gremlins, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Great Outdoors and many more.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the Crazy 4 Cult 12 art show below.

Crazy 4 Cult 12 Art Show

Many of the films might seem more popular than the usual cult favorite, but that might just be because you’re surrounded by people who love those movies so much. While most of these are easily recognizable, that last image there is quite an obscure reference to a single line of dialogue from a comedy that you might not necessarily consider a cult favorite, but the culture surrounding the movie in question absolutely has a cult following. See if you can figure it out.

Each of these prints have varying prices, measurements, edition sizes, and some of them even have one of a kind versions available. You’ll have to head over to Gallery 1988 to get the specific details on each print if there’s one above that you happen to like.

You can get all of these prints (if they’re not sold out already) and many more at the official Gallery 1988 online shop right now while supplies last. These are just some of our favorites, so check out the whole line-up to see if there’s anything you like.