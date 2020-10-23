Come and play! Everything’s A-OK! Friendly neighbors there, that’s where we meet. Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? Starting next month, not only will you know exactly how to get to Sesame Street, but you’ll be able to build it yourself. The latest LEGO Ideas set to be approved and sent to production for release on shelves is 123 Sesame Street, and it includes all the colorful life of the educational and friendly New York City neighborhood, and all your favorite friends too.

LEGO Sesame Street

Created with all the delightful elements of 123 Sesame Street, the new set is packed with authentic details from the famous New York City neighbourhood. From Bert and Ernie’s apartment, in which Bert famously pleaded with Ernie to remove a banana from his ear so he could hear better, to Big Bird’s nest, where the grown-ups finally met Mr. Snuffleupagus in person – builders will marvel in Sesame Street’s most memorable moments. As they embark on their immersive build journey of LEGO® Ideas 123 Sesame Street, seasoned LEGO fans and younger builders alike can take a trip down memory lane, passing by Hooper’s Store, Oscar the Grouch’s trash can, and many more quintessential Sesame Street locations, making it the perfect set to enjoy on your own or together as a family. Fans can even bring their favourite characters and show moments to life with the brand new and exclusive buildable minifigures which have been moulded specifically for the set, including characters such as Cookie Monster, Elmo and Big Bird.

The LEGO Sesame Street set is made up of 1,367-pieces, as well as six minifigures of Bert and Ernie, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch. It’s a shame that they couldn’t get Mr. Snuffleupagus into this set, or any of the human characters, but I’m sure the likeness rights would have been a challenge for the latter. This is still a wonderful building brick recreation of the set of the classic children’s program.

You can pick up the LEGO Sesame Street set from LEGO Stores and The LEGO Shop online starting on November 1.