Back in the mid-1990s, a war was not-so-quietly raging between video game titan Nintendo and scrappy underdog Sega, which battled for dominance in the American market through a combination of creative tech innovations and sneaky, underhanded tactics. It was a “battle that defined a generation” and revolutionized the video game industry, and it was one that was chronicled in /Film contributor Blake J. Harris‘ non-fiction book, Console Wars. It was an intriguing story, and it wasn’t long before Console Wars spawned a documentary of the same name, which was picked up by CBS All Access. Watch the Console Wars trailer below.

Console Wars Trailer

Directed by Harris and Jonah Tulis, Console Wars is based on Harris’ 2014 book of the same name, and takes audiences behind the scenes at the behind-the-scenes drama between Sega and Nintendo, described as the “underdog tale of how [SEGA CEO Tom] Kalinske miraculously turned an industry punchline into a market leader.”

The film debuted as an official selection at the 2020 SXSW Festival, where it was picked up by CBS All Access, which immediately latched onto the story — greenlighting a limited series based on Console Wars as well. Mike Rosolio is set to write with Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct. Point Grey’s President is also executive producing. While the series is set to be streamed on CBS All Access, no release date or cast has yet been announced.

The feature documentary is produced in partnership with Legendary Television Studios and Oscar-winning documentarian Doug Blush. It is being executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Productions and Scott Rudin Productions. The project marks the first step into documentary territory for CBS All Access, which is in the process of trying to establish itself as a competitive streaming platform.

Here is the synopsis for Console Wars:

An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.

Console Wars debuts on CBS All Access on September 23, 2020.