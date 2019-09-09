Coming 2 America has already been filming for a couple weeks, but Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes took a break from production for the world premiere of the upcoming Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name. During quick red carpet appearances, the two briefly discussed working on the movie, but it was Wesley Snipes who offered up intriguing details about his character and the film’s story. Find out what he revealed about the Coming 2 America plot below.

Coming 2 America Plot Details

Hey U Guys caught up with Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes at the Toronto International Film Festival before the premiere of Dolemite Is My Name. Murphy was less inclined to give anything up about Coming 2 America, though he did say that everyday they feel like they’re working on “something special” for fans of the original comedy from 1988. That’s encouraging to hear, even if Murphy’s comedic work has been a little more than underwhelming for a long time now.

Meanwhile, Wesley Snipes was more open in his discussion about Coming 2 America. Snipes confirmed that he’s basically playing the villain of the movie, the general of an African nation that neighbors Zamunda, which Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) will soon rule as king. Snipes said:

“I’ll be playing the bad guy. He’s not really a bad guy, he’s just a misunderstood guy. His name is General Izzi, and he is the general who is next door to him. They’re trying to work it out so that the two kingdoms can come together. It would be better for everyone if the kingdoms can come together. If they don’t come together, I think there is going to be some sadness all around there. Some people are not going to be too happy. The chickens are not going to run. The cows are not going to moo. The sheep are not going to baaaah. Nothing is going to happen. So I think it should go my way.”

If you watch the video above with the Snipes interview, you’ll hear him speaking with what seems to be the African accent that he’ll be using in the sequel. He does this in a rather comedic way, as you’ll notice the last few quotes sound like they come directly from his character. That makes us think his bad guy role is a little less threatening than we were anticipating.

These little nuggets make us wonder if the reports about Eddie Murphy playing another African general in the film may be true. It was previously reported that Murphy could take on multiple roles in the sequel, just as he did in the original movie, and one of them was a general who wants to kill Prince Akeem and then marry his own daughter to Zamunda’s next heir, Akeem’s surprise son Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), all so he can gain power over Zamunda. That sounds like a dark plot for the jovial kind of character that Snipes seems to be playing, so maybe there’s another African nation who isn’t so friendly.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer and slated to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020.