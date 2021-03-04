This week brings Coming 2 America to Amazon Prime, and it’s already an overstuffed affair, with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and almost everyone from the original returning for another round. Murphy and Hall are also playing multiple characters again, just as they did in the first movie, but there was once an idea that would have had Murphy playing more characters in a single film than he ever has before. Eddie Murphy revealed that The Nutty Professor family The Klumps were once slated to be in a scene, creating a massive comedy crossover.

Eddie Murphy has been making the publicity rounds for Coming 2 America, which arrives on Amazon Prime at the end of the week. While appearing on the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes alongside Arsenio Hall, Murphy revealed that there was once an idea to have The Klump family appear in Coming 2 America, but it just didn’t work out comedically or logistically. Murphy explained:

“There was a scene in Coming 2 America we just did. There was a scene where the Klumps, remember the circumcision scene? Originally, the Klumps kind of popped up in that scene. In the long run, it was too hard a left, and it would have been too expensive to do. So yeah, they were in this thing.”

Having not seen Coming 2 America yet, I’m not sure if there’s still a circumcision scene in the movie or if that’s something that got cut entirely. But the idea of The Klumps attending a scene like that in Coming 2 America certainly feels like it would have been a bit too much. While Murphy is outstanding as those characters, it sounds like their appearance would have been a little too forced. Plus, in addition to the make-up costs, simply shooting the scene with Eddie Murphy as five more characters would have taken a lot of time and effort. It probably would have made for some great riffing on set though, so we’re somewhat disappointed it didn’t happen.

This wouldn’t have been the first time Coming to America created a bit of a cinematic universe for Eddie Murphy. Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy are seen in the original comedy as Mortimer and Randolph Duke from Trading Places. Now poor and out on their asses thanks to Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) and Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), their luck turns around when Prince Akeem gives them a bag full of cash, and they’re back in business.

Fans will just have to settle for all of the other characters that Eddie Murphy will be playing alongside Arsenio Hall when Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.