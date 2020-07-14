Under normal circumstances, we’d be preparing for San Diego Comic-Con next week, but instead, we’re just waiting for all the panels to come to us in the first ever virtual Comic-Con at Home. The good news is that everyone who normally wouldn’t get a chance to get their hands on some exclusive Comic-Con collectibles now has an equal chance of picking them up online. And if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll want to check out this new Hot Wheels X-Wing collectible inspired by The Empire Strikes Back.

Comic-Con Exclusive Hot Wheels X-Wing

Wish this was a larger scale X-wing, but it's still a fun little collectible, especially with that Force lift out of the swamp. pic.twitter.com/6GvFJeW2JZ — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) July 14, 2020

Inspired by the scene in The Empire Strikes Back where Yoda lifts Luke Skywalker’s sunken X-Wing out of the swamp, this X-Wing comes encased in a little diorama set that can be lifted by lever as if Yoda himself was using the Force to make it happen. The X-Wing even has swamp weed painted on it, and the package has the silhouettes of Luke, R2-D2 and Yoda looking on as the ship rises out of the water.

StarWars.com says collectible die-cast starship will be available on July 23 at 9:00 AM PST from the Mattel Creations site, where all of their Comic-Con collectibles will be made available. This is a limited edition item that will only be available while supplies last, though it’s not clear what the edition size is, so just make sure you’re online at the right time to try your hand at getting one. Stay tuned to see what other San Diego Comic-Con collectibles are on the way.