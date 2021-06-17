Last year, Columbia Pictures released a special collection of classic movies on 4K Ultra HD in a big collectible box set. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Gandhi, A League of Their Own, and Jerry Maguire filled out that first volume of classics from Columbia Pictures, and now a second volume is coming with six more movies.

The Columbia Classics Volume 2 4K Ultra HD Collection box set will arrive this fall with Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network arriving in the high quality format for the first time ever. In fact, the 4K Ultra HD discs for these movies will only be available in this special limited edition collector’s set. Get more details below.

Columbia Classics Volume 2 4K Ultra HD Collection

Arriving on September 14 this year, the Columbia Classics Volume 2 4K Ultra HD Collection comes with a hardbound 80-page book, featuring in-depth sections about the making of each movie. Also included are essays about each film from writers Julie Kirgo, John Kenrick, Glenn Kenny, Michael G. McDunnah, Kayti Burt and Nev Pierce.

On top of the six included films, there will be a bonus disc that includes a showcase of short films from throughout the 80 years of the studio’s storied history. There will be a Three Stooges short, a Mr. Magoo cartoon, a Hotel Transylvania short, several Academy Award nominees ad winners in the Best Short Subject category for animation, and much more.

Below, get a breakdown of what will be included on the discs coming with each movie in the Columbia Classics Volume 2 4K Ultra HD Collection. This will be a must-have for you cinephiles out there.

Anatomy of a Murder

A riveting courtroom drama is brought to life with an all-star cast in the suspenseful and highly acclaimed ANATOMY OF A MURDER. Nominated for seven Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1959), the film pits a humble small-town lawyer (James Stewart) against a hard-headed big-city prosecutor (George C. Scott). Emotions flare as a jealous army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) pleads innocent to murdering the rapist of his seductive, beautiful wife (Lee Remick). Produced and directed by the renowned Otto Preminger, the film features a brilliant score by Duke Ellington. Packed with drama, passion and intrigue, ANATOMY OF A MURDER is a cinematic masterpiece that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, restored from the original camera negative Dolby Atmos English audio 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Mono DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features:



NEW: Commentary with Film Historian Foster Hirsch

Gary Giddins Interview

Pat Kirkham Interview

Foster Hirsch Interview

Excerpt from Firing Line Featuring Otto Preminger

Theatrical Trailer

Oliver!

Winner of six 1968 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, it’s OLIVER!, the beloved musical version of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. A magnificent screen adaptation of Lionel Bart’s sensational stage musical, OLIVER!, directed by Carol Reed, is the timeless story of a plucky young orphan and his quest for love and happiness in a world populated by rascals, rogues, and thieves. A wondrous blend of drama, comedy, adventure and song, OLIVER! is grand and glorious entertainment the whole family will enjoy.

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, restored from the original camera negative Dolby Atmos English audio 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

Feature Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features:

NEW: Commentary with Film Historian Steven C. Smith

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Jack Wild Screen Test Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Meeting Oliver!

Meeting Fagin!

The Locations of Oliver!

Sing-Alongs

Dance-Alongs

Theatrical Trailers

Taxi Driver

Winner of the prestigious Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival (1976) and nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1976), TAXI DRIVER stars Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s classic film of a psychotic New York cabbie driven to violence by loneliness and desperation. Co-starring Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Cybill Shepherd.

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Mono DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features:

NEW: 20 th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Making Taxi Driver Documentary

Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction

Animated Photo Galleries

Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features: 40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute Producing Taxi Driver God’s Lonely Man Taxi Driver Stories Travis’ New York Travis’ New York Locations Theatrical Trailer



Stripes

When quick-witted slacker John Winger (Bill Murray) loses his apartment, girlfriend and job all in one day, he does what any red-blooded American would do: he joins the army and nearly starts WWIII. Directed by Ivan Reitman and also starring Harold Ramis, John Candy and John Larroquette, STRIPES has become one of the most beloved comedies of all time. And that’s the fact, Jack!

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Both Theatrical & Extended versions presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, restored from the original camera negative Dolby Atmos English audio (for both versions) 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (for both versions) Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Theatrical version only) Special Features:



NEW: 40 Years of Stripes With Bill & Ivan – a two-part on-camera reunion between star Bill Murray and director Ivan Reitman, discussing their careers, memories from set, a tribute to the cast, as well as a special guest appearance from cinematographer Bill Butler

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Blu-ray Includes: Both Theatrical & Extended versions presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K masters 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (for both versions) Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Theatrical version only)

Special Features: Commentary with Ivan Reitman and Dan Goldberg (Extended version only) NEW: 11 Additional Deleted & Extended Scenes NEW: 1983 TV Version of the film (in standard definition) Deleted & Extended Scenes from the Extended version of the film Stars and Stripes Documentary



Sense and Sensibility

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (1995), and directed by Ang Lee. Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant star in this captivating romantic comedy that swept the Ten Best Lists and was named Best Film at the 1996 BAFTA Awards. Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY tells of the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor (Thompson) and passionate Marianne (Winslet), whose chances at marriage seem doomed by their family’s sudden loss of fortune. Rickman, Grant and Greg Wise co-star as the well-intentioned suitors who are trapped by the strict rules of society and the conflicting laws of desire.

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, restored from the original camera negative Dolby Atmos English audio 5.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Feature Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master 5.0 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features:



NEW: 25 th Anniversary Reunion: Back to Barton Cottage – an expansive on-camera reunion featuring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Greg Wise, Imelda Staunton, Imogen Stubbs, Myriam Francois, producer Lindsay Doran, and director Ang Lee

25 Anniversary Reunion: Back to Barton Cottage – an expansive on-camera reunion featuring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Greg Wise, Imelda Staunton, Imogen Stubbs, Myriam Francois, producer Lindsay Doran, and director Ang Lee Emma Thompson & Producer Lindsay Doran’s Audio Commentary

Director Ang Lee & Co-Producer James Schamus’s Audio Commentary

Adapting Austen Featurette

A Sense of Character Featurette

A Very Quiet Man Featurette

Locating the World of Sense and Sensibility Featurette

Elegance & Simplicity: The Wardrobe of Sense and Sensibility Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical & International Trailers

The Social Network

THE SOCIAL NETWORK, directed by David Fincher, is the stunning tale of a new breed of cultural insurgent: a punk genius who sparked a revolution and changed the face of human interaction for a generation, and perhaps forever. Shot through with emotional brutality and unexpected humor, this superbly crafted film chronicles the formation of Facebook and the battles over ownership that followed upon the website’s unfathomable success. With a complex, incisive screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and a brilliant cast including Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, THE SOCIAL NETWORK bears witness to the birth of an idea that rewove the fabric of society even as it unraveled the friendship of its creators. Nominated for 8 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (2010).

Discs and Special Features

4K Ultra HD Includes: Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Unrated Dolby Atmos English audio Unrated 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Feature:



NEW: Theatrical Trailers

Feature Blu-ray Includes: Feature presented in high definition Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features:

Audio Commentary with David Fincher

Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast

Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:

How Did They Ever Make a Movie of Facebook?

David Fincher and Jeff Cronenweth on the Visuals

Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter and Ren Klyce on Post

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and David Fincher on the Score

Ruby Skye VIP Room: Multi-Angle Scene Breakdown

In the Hall of the Mountain King: Reznor’s First Draft

Swarmatron

Exclusive Bonus Disc of Columbia Pictures Short Films

Here are all of the short films that will be included on the bonus disc in the Columbia Classics Volume 2 Collection: