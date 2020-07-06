Activist, producer, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is already going to be the narrator of an upcoming documentary series about his childhood that’s being produced by Ava DuVernay. But now Kaepernick will be the focus of another documentary series focusing on his last five years, during which point he became a household name in the football world and sparked a movement which also turned him into one of the world’s most famous activists.

Kaepernick’s Ra Vision Media production company has signed a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company, which extends across all of the company’s platforms, “including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated,” according to a press release. The new show will be the first project of their freshly-inked deal. Get more details below.



Kaepernick’s company and Disney “will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”

As for that new Colin Kaepernick documentary series, Disney says it will be an “exclusive docuseries” which chronicles his journey:

Using extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective.

Jemele Hill, who previously worked for ESPN and The Undefeated (where Kaepernick will work especially closely), is on board as a producer. The press release indicates that ESPN is working on the show behind the scenes, but it isn’t clear if ESPN will be the only home for the finished product or if it will be available across several other Disney platforms.

Speaking of platforms: could we eventually see a Kaepernick-produced Pixar movie? It seems possible, given that Disney specifically mentioned Pixar in its list. Disney’s press release could have easily pointed to Disney+, 20th Century Studios, or any number of other branches or subsidiaries, but now I’m wondering if the companies that were mentioned are actually the most likely places to be the new home for whatever content they cook up as a part of this new deal.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”