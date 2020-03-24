Coffee and Kareem appeared on the Black List in 2014, a collection of the best unproduced screenplays that are kicking around Hollywood and looking to get made. Thankfully, Netflix picked up the script not too long ago and brought in Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson to star in it. Now the first Coffee and Kareem trailer has arrived, and we get to meet Terrence Little Gardenhigh, the foul-mouthed kid being paired with Ed Helms, and they look like they’re going to make a hilarious duo.

Coffee and Kareem Trailer

When Netflix was revealed to be tackling this movie, I was worried that the script might go to waste with a B-squad cast and we’d get something akin to Cop Out, another screenplay that made the Black List some time ago under the title A Couple of Dicks. It didn’t turn out to be a great buddy cop comedy in the hands of Kevin Smith. In fact, the movie is so bad that it’s replaced Jersey Girl as Kevin Smith’s go-to movie to bash from his own career.

Anyway, Coffee and Kareem is directed by Michael Dowse (Goon), and it looks pretty damn funny. Ed Helms and Terrence Little Gardenhigh have a great rivalry, and their chemistry doesn’t feel forced at all. Helms hasn’t been the star of a comedy that has wowed me in some time now. I found Tag to be a disappointment, I’m not sure anyone saw Father Figures, and the reboot of Vacation could have been better. The last time Ed Helms truly made me laugh heartily was in a supporting role in They Came Together in 2014. But he looks great in this.

Taraji P. Henson also appears to have a sizeable role in Coffee and Kareem, playing Kareem’s mother, who also happens to be dating Coffee. Hopefully this movie will let her spread her comedic wings in a much more satisfying way than What Men Want.

The cast of Coffee and Kareem also includes Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier.



In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin.



Coffee & Kareem arrives on Netflix on April 3, 2020.