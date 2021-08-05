CODA: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

CODA premiered at Sundance Film Festival back in January 2021, endearing itself to viewers as a crowd-pleasing coming-of-age tale that drew a fair amount of praise for featuring three main deaf actors who play the three main deaf characters in the story. Imagine that! The film also broke records as the priciest acquisition out of the festival with a final price of $25 million, as an intense bidding war led to CODA topping Hulu and Neon’s purchase of Palm Springs. Here’s everything you could ever need to know about the film before seeing CODA.

CODA Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

CODA is currently scheduled for a theatrical release, as well a release through the streaming service Apple TV+, on Friday, August 13, 2021.

What is CODA?

Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

CODA Nope Director, Crew, and More

CODA is written and directed by Sian Heder, who has previous directing experience with television shows like GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, coincidentally another four-letter acronym!) and Orange is the New Black. Marius De Vries is the composer on the film, having previously handled music for movies such as Kick-Ass, Sucker Punch, and Teen Spirit. The cinematographer for the film is Paula Huidobro (Insecure, Barry, Fargo).

CODA Cast

CODA is largely made up of smaller names and newcomers, but the movie stars the trio of Emilia Jones (Utopia, High-Rise, Locke & Key) as Ruby, Marlee Matlin (The West Wing, Quantico, Family Guy) as her character’s mother, and Troy Kotsur (Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, CSI: NY, The Mandalorian) as her father.

CODA Trailer