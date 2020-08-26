It’s time to wax on, wax off your video game consoles. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed sequel series to the Karate Kid franchise, is getting its own beat-em-up video game, allowing you to fight Daniel LaRusso (or fight as Daniel) as much as you please. The trailer for the upcoming video game comes on the heels of Netflix releasing a Cobra Kai season 3 teaser trailer promoting the show’s move to the streaming giant after airing two well-received seasons on YouTube Premium. Watch the Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues trailer below.

Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues Trailer

IGN debuted the trailer for Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, a side-scrolling beat-em-up video game that will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A two-player game that supports couch co-op play, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues allows you to swap between any of eight characters as you play. Those fighters include Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and more across 28 story missions, with boss fights included. Newcomers like Robby, Miguel, and Hawk are also part of the eight-character roster.

Original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka lend their voices to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who will lead playable fighters from their respective dojos through the game’s multiple levels. Each fighter will have a skill tree to upgrade, and the ability to build out the rival dojos – Daniel’s Miyagi-Do or Johnny’s Cobra Kai – as a key element of the story progression. Players will have to complete both dojos’ story arcs in order to get to the game’s true conclusion.

Published by GameMill Entertainment, the company behind video game adaptations like G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues launches on October 27, 2020. That gives players plenty of time to beat the game before season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix sometime in 2021.

Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai picks up “34 years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso.” The series was met with critical raves and was the highest profile title on YouTube before it was dropped by the streamer earlier this year. Netflix, which had apparently pursued Cobra Kai since it was first pitched, swooped in to save the already-greenlit third season, which will take Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso character back to Okinawa in the “biggest” season yet.

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 hit Netflix on August 28, 2020, and season 3 premieres sometime in 2021.