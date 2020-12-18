After moving from its original home at YouTube over to Netflix and finding a whole new audience, Cobra Kai has become a full-fledged obsession for a huge swath of viewers. In this season 3 clip, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) meets up with Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), his love interest from The Karate Kid Part II, to talk about how he’s feeling unmoored in his life without the guidance of his former mentor and friend, Mr. Miyagi. Come for new Cobra Kai content, stay for the intriguing tease that Kumiko drops at the end of this clip. Check it out below.



Cobra Kai Season 3 Clip

OK, so obviously Kumiko is suggesting that she will somehow be able to resurrect the long dead Mr. Miyagi. I’m glad we’re all on the same page about this, and that we all agree there’s absolutely no other possible way to read that tease at the end of this clip. So what are we thinking here, folks? Are we going to see a full-blown Frankenstein scenario? Will it be a more complex resurrection involving cloning? Do you think Mecha-Miyagi is a possibility, or would that push things a bit too far outside the realm of reality for this series? (Before you answer, remember that this is a franchise in which the third film’s villain was a plutonium dealer who dumped toxic waste in third-world countries and dodged indictments by bribing government officials.)

Jokes aside, I have no clue what Kumiko has up her sleeve. Feel free to speculate wildly in the comments with whatever theories you might have.

In case you’re a little rusty when it comes to Karate Kid mythology, Kumiko is the young woman that Daniel became friendly with when he took a trip to Okinawa in 1986’s The Karate Kid Part II. She’s the niece of the woman Mr. Miyagi was in love with, and she was at the center of that film’s final, absolutely ludicrous climactic fight sequence in which Kumiko was taken captive, and Daniel was challenged to a fight to the death:

This won’t be the only time a familiar face from the old days resurfaces on this show. Actress Elisabeth Shue is set to reprise her role as Ali Mills, Daniel’s girlfriend from the 1984 original film, in the upcoming third season. Now we just have to wait to see if they’ll try to incorporate Robyn Lively‘s Jessica Andrews character from the third movie to hit the “Daniel LaRusso love interest” trifecta.

Cobra Kai season 3 debuts on Netflix in January 2021.