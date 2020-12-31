Cobra Kai season 3 is set to bring back a familiar flame or two — as well as a familiar rival. Decades after the events of The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as adults, now putting aside their rivalries to face a common enemy. But some old rivalries don’t die, as Daniel finds with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who still harbors a grudge for his Karate Kid Part II rival. Watch the two of them clash over secrets in the Cobra Kai season 3 clip below.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Clip

For those needing a little refresher of the Karate Kid mythology, Chozen was the nephew of Sato Toguchi, Mr. Miyagi’s oldest enemy who butts heads with Daniel in 1986’s The Karate Kid Part II. Unlike Johnny Lawrence, however, the old rivalry between Chozen and Daniel hasn’t faded, even as adults who run their own dojos. In the above clip, Daniel visits Chozen’s dojo and is shown the old Miyagi-Do scrolls that Chozen had inherited. But an excited Daniel is stopped from looking at the scrolls by Chozen, who still harbors a prickly hostility toward the foreigner.

Chozen won’t be the only familiar face from the old days to resurface on the upcoming season of the show. Fellow Karate Kid Part II character Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) is returning, as is Daniel’s other old flame Ali Mills (with Elisabeth Shue reprising her role from the 1984 original film).

Season 3 of Cobra Kai once again received rave reviews, including from /Film. “In an age of reboots and sequels, Cobra Kai continues to make the case that there are still ways to recycle 40-year-old characters and stories and make them feel fresh, timely, and necessary,” /Film reviewer Rafael Motamayor writes. “Season 3 examines the importance of teachers, and how much they impact the lives of their students even decades later, all while teasing an action-packed fourth season that might make fans of Karate Kid Part III very happy.

Cobra Kai season 3 will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 1, 2021. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season by the streamer, which acquired it from YouTube Premium.