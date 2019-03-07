Time marches on, but sometimes old wounds heal slowly.

The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai re-ignited the rivalry from the 1984 movie The Karate Kid, and now Daniel and Johnny are facing off again in the second season, passing their martial arts knowledge to a younger generation but still dealing with plenty of bad blood of their own. Check out the new season 2 trailer below.



Cobra Kai Season 2 Trailer

“Cruel Summer,” originally by the band Bananarama, appeared in the 1984 movie, and unsurprisingly, this trailer keeps up with the trend of featuring a slowed-down version of a popular song within it. I grew tired of that trend a long time ago, but at least this trailer’s usage has some built-in history.

It’s cool to see Mr. Miyagi’s old house here since that wasn’t in the first season, and it looks like Daniel has repurposed it as a training ground for his students. Makes sense: waxing cars and painting fences there is how he first learned the art of karate all those years ago.

And that’s not the only relic that’s returned from the past: we also see actor Martin Kove, who played the villainous Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese, is back to help Johnny restore the brand to its former glory, and it looks like Kreese is displaying some of the same brutal tendencies he’s been known for. Plus, the yellow 1947 Ford convertible from the original movie, the one Mr. Miyagi gave to Daniel, is making a grand return. USA Today, who first debuted this new trailer, says the studio gave it to actor Ralph Macchio in 1989, and Macchio explains that he finally has the perfect use for it:

“It’s been in storage and dormant, one of those white elephants that I didn’t know if I was ever going to do anything with. And now we got the girl all dusted off and running and spectacular.”

Every episode of Cobra Kai season 2 will be available on YouTube Premium on April 24, 2019.