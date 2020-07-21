Cobra Kai is making its way to Netflix this August, with seasons 1 and 2 arriving on August 28. However, the premiere of the upcoming third season has yet to be announced.

Netflix revealed on Twitter that Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 will debut on Netflix on August 28, 2020. The acclaimed sequel series to the Karate Kid franchise, which debuted to rave reviews in 2018, was picked up for a third season by Netflix last month after YouTube Premium dropped the series. While the streaming giant has not yet announced when Cobra Kai season 3 will premiere on Netflix, it will likely soon follow the debut of the first two seasons.

#CobraKai Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix on August 28! Set 30 years after the original, now-successful Daniel LaRusso must face his old foe — down-and-out Johnny Lawrence — who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo pic.twitter.com/qqGkoXTnh1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 21, 2020

Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg through their production banner Counterbalance Entertainment, Cobra Kai picks up “34 years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso.” The series was met with critical raves and was the highest profile title on YouTube before it was dropped by the streamer earlier this year. Netflix, which had apparently pursued Cobra Kai since it was first pitched, swooped in to save the already-greenlit third season, which would take Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso character back to Japan in the “biggest” season yet.

Brian Wright, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, said in a statement when the streaming giant first picked up Cobra Kai: “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 debut on Netflix on August 28, 2020. No release date has yet been set for Cobra Kai season 3.