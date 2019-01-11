Clueless is one of those generation-defining comedies that has stood the test of time. It’s one of the best representations of the ’90s, albeit with a focus on a very niche demographic of upscale Los Angelenos living a mostly superficial, carefree life. Much of the film’s greatness comes from Alicia Silverstone‘s pitch perfect performance as the teenage Cher, a bubbly, confident and charming spoiled girl who manages to somehow be both down to Earth and up in the clouds at the same time. But what if the role was played by someone completely different?

W Magazine rounded up Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Alden Ehrenreich and Lucas Hedges to deliver one of Cher’s famous debate speeches from Clueless responding to whether or not all oppressed people should be allowed refuge in America (how timely!), and half of the participants make it worth watching. We’ll let you watch and see which ones really put the effort into it.

The Clueless Speech Remade

As you can see, Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield are the ones who are absolutely on board for having fun with this experiment (something that actually hit YouTube in March of 2017, but was only recently brought to our attention by Birth.Movies.Death). While Garfield mostly goes for hamming it up and going overboard as a typical valley girl, Driver does some legit cold reading and shows why he’s one of the finest actors working today.

Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich and Lucas Hedges are just there. They might as well be reading stereo instructions. But perhaps when you get paid to act, it’s the last thing you want to do for fun.

Anyway, here’s the scene from Amy Heckerling’s outstanding Clueless that inspired this fun detour: