A young man sings about clouds in the upcoming Disney+ feature release, Clouds, a much more moving biographical drama than its logline suggests. Fin Argus stars as Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted teenager living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, who writes a wildly popular song that cements his legacy. Watch the Clouds trailer below.

Clouds Trailer

Directed by Justin Baldoni from a screenplay by Kara Holden with a story by Casey La Scala, Patrick Kopka and Holden, Clouds is based on the life of Zach Sobiech, a high school student living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. But in the spirit of all inspirational weepies, Clouds shows how Sobiech manages to rise above his illness when he creates a viral hit with his best friend and bandmate Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), achieving internet fame with the song “Clouds.”

Being extremely online as every college student was, I vaguely remember “Clouds” going viral, mostly because every celebrity and their mother covered it. But I will admit I wasn’t aware of the sad story behind its creator, Sobiech, who would pass away soon after the song’s release. The film is an adaptation of the book Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way by Laura Sobiech. Madison Iseman also stars as as Zach’s girlfriend Amy, while Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell play his parents, Laura and Rob.

Here is the synopsis for Clouds:

Today, Disney+ released the moving second trailer for “Clouds.” Inspired by an incredible true story, “Clouds” is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.

Clouds debuts on Disney+ on October 16, 2020.