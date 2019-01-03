Netflix seems to be getting into the bodyguard business, with the BBC series Bodyguard becoming a small phenomenon and international star Noomi Rapace starring in the upcoming feature film about a female bodyguard, Close. Watch the Close trailer below.

Close Trailer

Directed by Vicky Jewson, Close follows Rapace’s Sam, a female bodyguard hired to protect a spoiled heiress named Zoe (Sophie Nélisse) in what seems like a fairly straightforward job. However, things go awry when a mysterious group tries to kidnap Zoe, forcing the two women to go on the run.

Though fictional, the role of Sam is loosely based on the real-life bodyguard Jacquie Davis, one of the world’s leading female bodyguards, whose clients have included J.K. Rowling, Nicole Kidman, and members of the British royal family. Rapace told Entertainment Weekly how she met with Davis, who also served as a consultant on Close, and trained in London with The Circuit — the British organization for close protection officers. “I’ve always been so fascinated by female bodyguards,” Rapace told EW, adding:

“I was obsessed with their world and how good they are at leading people and blending in and basically not taking up any space. They’re behind you or in front of you, but they walk with you. It’s almost like a dance. It’s just a very intriguing, kind of hidden and secretive world.”

It’s another fascinating role for Rapace, who continues to pick complex, kick-ass roles after her breakout as Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. And it seems like Sam will align with those choices, with Rapace describing her as someone who “would die for the people she protects, but she also has a lot of ghosts from her past that she’s not really dealing with, and she doesn’t have a lot of personal relationships,” Rapace said. “She doesn’t let people in.”

Here is the official synopsis for Close:

To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert (Noomi Rapace) must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive in this thrilling, female-driven action drama written & directed by Vicky Jewson.

Close premieres on Netflix on January 18, 2019.