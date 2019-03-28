(Welcome to Hidden Streams, a column focused on the best older movies available to stream on your favorite services, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more.)

From lesser-known classics to cult favorites, we’ve put together a handy guide to some of the best older films you can stream on the various platforms. In this edition of Hidden Streams, you’ll find plenty of golden (and not-so-golden) oldies to check out or revisit, including French intrigue, a punk musical, a legit horror classic, and more – and nothing that was released after 1985.

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death



Now Streaming on Shudder

Release date: 1971

Director: John D. Hancock

Cast: Zohra Lampert, Barton Heyman, and Kevin O’Connor

In this highly effective psychological thriller, Jessica has recently been released from a mental hospital and decides to move to the countryside with her husband and a mutual friend. When they move in, they find a young woman named Emily already living there – and her presence challenges Jessica’s newfound sanity.

For fans of: Black Swan, Images, and Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl.

Death Wish



Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Release date: 1974

Director: Michael Winner

Cast: Charles Bronson, Hope Lange, and Vincent Gardenia

Skip the lame recent remake starring Bruce Willis. Instead, check out this cult classic featuring one of Charles Bronson’s best performances – as a man seeking revenge for the brutal attack of his wife and daughter. Bonus: You will also see a very young Jeff Goldblum in the role of “Freak #1” (he looks more like Jughead Jones, though).

For fans of: Ms. 45, Taken, and pretty much all of Liam Neeson’s current filmography.

Midnight Cowboy



Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Release date: 1969

Director: John Schlesinger

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, and Sylvia Miles

John Schlesinger’s Oscar-winning drama follows the unlikely friendship that develops between a naive sex worker (Jon Voight) and a debilitated con-man (Dustin Hoffman). Based on James Leo Herlihy’s novel, Midnight Cowboy won three Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay for Waldo Salt’s script, Best Director for Schlesinger, and Best Picture – becoming the first and only X-rated and LGBT film to ever win the latter.

For fans of: Mysterious Skin, American Graffiti, and My Own Private Idaho.

The Night of the Hunter



Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Release date: 1955

Director: Charles Laughton

Cast: Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, and Lillian Gish

Based on David Grubb’s 1953 novel of the same name, The Night of the Hunter follows a devious minister-turned-serial killer as he tries to deceive a widow in the hopes of securing the $10,000 she inherited from her dead husband. Mitchum is phenomenally creepy in his iconic role as the Reverend Harry Powell, inspired by real-life serial killer Harry Powers.

For fans of: Hereditary, Cape Fear, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School



Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Release date: 1979

Director: Allan Arkush

Cast: P.J. Soles, Clint Howard, and Vince Van Patten

In this comedic musical classic, P.J. Soles’ Riff Randell leads a group of teens in a revolution against their high school’s fascist new administration – with the help of a little punk band by the name of The Ramones. When director Allan Arkush was hospitalized late in production, the great Joe Dante stepped in to finish the film, though he wasn’t credited for his work. Featuring an excellent ensemble, including Clint Howard and the late Dick Miller, Rock ‘n’ Roll High School is a total blast.

For fans of: Hairspray, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and The Ramones.

The Third Lover



Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release date: 1962

Director: Claude Chabrol

Cast: Jacques Charrier, Stephane Audran, and Walther Reyer

If you admire Claude Chabrol’s later works, like Just Before Nightfall and Les Biches, you might want to check out this earlier film – the first in which the iconic filmmaker established his trademark approach to criticizing the bourgeoisie. The Third Lover concerns a young journalist who – spurned by a beautiful neighbor – tries to sabotage her marriage to a successful and wealthy older writer.

For fans of: Closer, Unfaithful, and French cinema.

The Last Movie



Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release date: 1971

Director: Dennis Hopper

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, and Henry Jaglom

Dennis Hopper’s directorial follow-up to Easy Rider stars himself as a horse wrangler who relocates to Peru following a tragic accident. There, he discovers the locals are making their own “movie” with fake equipment – only they don’t seem to understand the difference between films and reality.

For fans of: Be Kind Rewind, Burden of Dreams, and The American Dreamer.

The Prisoner



Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release date: 1968

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

Cast: Andre Luguet, Beatrice Altariba, and Bernard Fresson

Clouzot’s final film – and his only film to be finished in color – centers on a woman named Josee, the wife of a successful modern artist. Josee falls for the owner of the gallery, a photographer with a fetish for capturing women in degrading poses.

For fans of: Belle de Jour, Secretary, and Diabolique.

Un Flic (A Cop)



Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release date: 1972

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Cast: Alain Delon, Catherine Deneuve, and Andre Pousse

After failing to pull off their first heist, a gang of thieves set about plotting an even more dangerous and elaborate one in Melville’s stylish noir. Alain Delon reunites with his Le Samourai and Le Cercle Rouge director, this time playing the cop instead of the criminal.

For fans of: Point Break, Heat, and Dog Day Afternoon.

Murder!



Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release date: 1930

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Herbert Marshall, Norah Baring, and Phyllis Konstam

After an actress is convicted of murder based on circumstantial evidence, a member of the jury begins to question his belief in her guilt and embarks on a dangerous mission to clear her name – before she’s executed. Alfred Hitchcock’s third film to feature spoken dialogue, Murder! is an intriguing suspense tale that set the stage for the career that followed.

For fans of: Alfred Hitchcock, The Juror, and Gaslight.