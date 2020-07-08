Back in 2018, Johnny Knoxville starred in the poorly received comedy Action Point, a movie inspired by Action Park, a real life theme park in New Jersey which was notorious for poorly designed, unsafe rides, and inexperienced and often under-the-influence staff. But now you’ll get to hear the story of Action Park from the people who survived it.

Class Action Park is a new documentary series that will take a look back at Action Park through newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who were (un)lucky enough to be there. HBO Max has just grabbed the worldwide rights to the film, which will debut on the streaming service late this summer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Class Action Park, the first feature-length documentary on the New Jersey attraction:

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time.

This isn’t the first time Action Park has been covered by a documentary. Matt Robertson directed a 2013 documentary short called The Most Insane Amusement Park Ever, which is actually what inspired Johnny Knoxville to make Action Point, which is actually references in the trailer above. But having a feature length documentary with a bunch of new footage and additional testimonials will allow for a much more complete portrait of this unbelievable park. Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max said in an official statement:

“Class Action Park brings feelings of nostalgia even if you didn’t grow up going to this infamous New Jersey amusement park. The insane stories of lawlessness and injury are an unbelievably wild ride.”

This will likely be much more entertaining than watching Johnny Knoxville and some of his friends creating stunts that try to capture the same insane vibe that Action Park embodied. Seeing real footage from the park just adds a level of authenticity to the proceedings that even the guys from Jackass can’t deliver, even if they’re doing dangerous stunts on questionable rides themselves.

Class Action Park is produced and directed by Chris Charles Scott & Seth Porges, and it hits HBO Max in August.