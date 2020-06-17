Cinemark Theaters will be safe for audiences to enjoy movies on the big screen, even if they’re not required to wear masks, according to the new Cinemark safety guidelines video released by the exhibitor. Cinemark Theaters CEO Mark Zoradi appears in the video to provide a detailed breakdown of the theater chain’s new safety guidelines amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when its 300-plus theaters re-open this July. New guidelines include increased contactless exchanges, thorough disinfecting of public areas, and the requirement that employees wear masks. But audiences, notably won’t be required to wear masks. So, uh…totally safe.

Cinemark is doing a phased re-opening of some of its theaters in Texas this week, with the target of re-opening more than 300 theaters across the nation by mid-July. As these slow re-openings begin, Cinemark released a new video detailing how the chain promises they’re doing their utmost best to keep things sanitary and safe for theatergoers.

However, among these many guidelines, which are laid out in detail here, is one notable line that says, “We encourage guests to wear facial masks or coverings in all common areas, such as lobbies, hallways, restrooms, restaurants, lounges, game rooms and concession stands. Wearing a mask in the auditorium during your movie is optional, unless local laws require masks at all times while in public places.”

It seems that, despite outcry about this rule — or lack thereof — earlier this month, Cinemark has not changed its stance, potentially endangering its guests. But Cinemark appears to believe that its other guidelines — including hand sanitizer and seat wipes, the disinfecting of touch screens for ticket purchasing every 30 minutes, the disinfecting of auditoriums after every screening, and a “fogging” cleansing method that will be used to clean theaters (the Cinemark video shows a high-powered spray or mist that disinfects a theater seat before another crew member does an additional wipe down of seats and hand rails) — will be enough to encourage theatergoers to return to Cinemark theaters. Zoradi also adds that ticket prices will be reduced – $5 for adults and $3 for children – while guests who are feeling sick can request refunds through the app or by phone for a movie if they’re not feeling well. Concession prices will also be greatly reduced.

In addition to new movies like Tenet, Cinemark will also be showing classic films like Ghostbusters, Wonder Woman, The Goonies, Jurassic Park, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

You can check out the video message from Zoradi here, and the theater chain has also provided a schedule for when individual theaters are reopening that you can find here.