Jay and Silent Bob Reboot finished production earlier this month, but that’s not stopping writer/director Kevin Smith from continuing to add names to the big roster of people stopping by the comedy sequel. The filmmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal The Avengers franchise star Chris Hemsworth filmed some kind of small role for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Plus, Kevin Smith has finished his first cut of the movie, and thankfully it’s nowhere near as long as Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith jokes that Chris Hemsworth is an up and comer with a promising future by using a bunch of puns from the movies he’s starred in over the years, though he doesn’t fit in anything about Snow White and the Huntsman in there. Unfortunately, he doesn’t reveal anything about Chris Hemsworth’s part in the movie other than being “a low key role.” However, the green screen shots indicate that this will likely be the kind of quick cameo that is cut to in a montage of quick appearances by other famous faces or returning characters from the rest of Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse. Smith did something similar in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back following the premiere of the Bluntman and Chronic movie, and since this is a reboot of that movie, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it again.

Hopefully there are a lot of other famous faces that Kevin Smith has been holding back. The director hasn’t been shy about letting fans know about various characters making a comeback, whether they’re from his old View Askewniverse movies or other projects that Kevin Smith has worked on over the years. We’ll likely find out later this year since Smith already has his first cut of the movie complete in the Avid editing program, as you can see from this shot in the editing room that he also posted to Instagram.

As Kevin Smith says in the caption, the movie currently clocks in an hour and 54 minutes, but he’s going to trim it down to around an hour and 45 minutes. Hopefully that doesn’t mean he needs to cut out any of the fun cameos he shot throughout production. But then again, comedies that overstay their welcome can become tiresome, even if you’re a big Kevin Smith fan.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot still doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted.