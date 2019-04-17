Kevin Smith Adds Chris Hemsworth to ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’, Has Completed the First Cut
Posted on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot finished production earlier this month, but that’s not stopping writer/director Kevin Smith from continuing to add names to the big roster of people stopping by the comedy sequel. The filmmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal The Avengers franchise star Chris Hemsworth filmed some kind of small role for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Plus, Kevin Smith has finished his first cut of the movie, and thankfully it’s nowhere near as long as Avengers: Endgame.
Chris Hemsworth in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I like to highlight unknown actors in our industry – and I think *this* fresh face from young Hollywood might soon find fame and fortune on the Silver Screen! He’s newcomer @chrishemsworth and I’m predicting right here that Chris is gonna take Tinsel Town by storm one day! The boy is like a god who thundered down from another universe! But it’s not some kinda dark world because this guy is no black hat – he’s an artistic avenger who’s just looking to book his first gig on the way to his ultimate endgame: a S.A.G. card! So I’m gonna take a chance on this up and coming charismatic kid from Australia and help him out on his star trek with a low key role in @jayandsilentbob Reboot. He’s a killer comedic actor but I keep telling him that the *real* money’s in @marvelstudios movies. In a just world, he’d get to at least screen test for them. Regardless, I’ll keep you posted on Chris’ Hollywood progress. He should go far, because Chris is a super nice charmer who’s crazy talented and incredibly generous with his time. If you can get past the guy’s unorthodox looks, you’ll find a whole Hems worth of raw, untapped talent! #KevinSmith #chrishemsworth #jayandsilentbobreboot #avengers #avengersendgame #thor #thorragnarok #centrfit #grateful #bucketlist #class #melbourne
Kevin Smith jokes that Chris Hemsworth is an up and comer with a promising future by using a bunch of puns from the movies he’s starred in over the years, though he doesn’t fit in anything about Snow White and the Huntsman in there. Unfortunately, he doesn’t reveal anything about Chris Hemsworth’s part in the movie other than being “a low key role.” However, the green screen shots indicate that this will likely be the kind of quick cameo that is cut to in a montage of quick appearances by other famous faces or returning characters from the rest of Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse. Smith did something similar in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back following the premiere of the Bluntman and Chronic movie, and since this is a reboot of that movie, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it again.
Hopefully there are a lot of other famous faces that Kevin Smith has been holding back. The director hasn’t been shy about letting fans know about various characters making a comeback, whether they’re from his old View Askewniverse movies or other projects that Kevin Smith has worked on over the years. We’ll likely find out later this year since Smith already has his first cut of the movie complete in the Avid editing program, as you can see from this shot in the editing room that he also posted to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
?We wrapped @jayandsilentbob Reboot in #neworleans on 3/26. Today, on 4/15, I finished my first cut of our little oddity odyssey. Current running time is 1 hour and 54 minutes, but I’m aiming for the #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Now the tough choices begin, as I endeavor to keep everyone and everything we shot in the movie and off the cutting room floor! I love editing my flicks because it’s like the last chance to write one more draft of the script. @samosier and I cut #clerks on a big ol’ six plate #steenbeck back in 1993. But after Mos taught me how to edit using the @avidtechnology on #chasingamy in 1996, I’ve cut all my flicks using the #avidmediacomposer. That’s over two decades of brand loyalty – all because Avid has helped me make my dreams come true for 23 years now. And mind you, this is not an ad: it’s just a love letter to some tech without which it’d be lots harder to tell my stupid cinematic stories. #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbobreboot #editing #avidtechnology #movie #postproduction #sabanfilms
As Kevin Smith says in the caption, the movie currently clocks in an hour and 54 minutes, but he’s going to trim it down to around an hour and 45 minutes. Hopefully that doesn’t mean he needs to cut out any of the fun cameos he shot throughout production. But then again, comedies that overstay their welcome can become tiresome, even if you’re a big Kevin Smith fan.
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot still doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted.