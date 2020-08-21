Tommy Boy is a modern comedy classic, and it’s largely thanks to the real-life camaraderie between Saturday Night Live stars Chris Farley and David Spade. The two were best friends in real life, so pairing them up as frenemies makes for perfect comedic chemistry. But best friends can still fight, and that’s exactly what happened on the set of Tommy Boy, and it’s all because of co-star Rob Lowe.

David Spade recently appeared on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally!, inspired by his Parks and Recreation character’s catchphrase, and they spent some time talking about working on Tommy Boy. As Spade recalls, he and Farley were pretty much spending every waking minute together because they were shooting the movie at the same time that Saturday Night Live was happening. Even though Lorne Michaels was the producer of both, the two comedians couldn’t get time off to make it easier.

During this time, Spade and Farley were hopping on flights back and forth from Toronto to New York on a private jet every day so they could continue working on both the movie and the show. Spade said:

“We were all burned out. We were both fucking dying. It’s like an old married couple; we’re fucking fighting all the time. We were never apart.”

One particular night, after making the flight to Toronto, Spade and Farley got in around 1:00 A.M for a shoot that was scheduled to begin at 6:00 A.M. Farley said he was feeling sick and called it an early night, but Spade decided to stay up for a bit, and he called Rob Lowe to have a drink at the hotel bar. Seems pretty harmless, right? Apparently not.

The next morning, Spade went to collect Farley to go to set, but he had already left the hotel. And as soon as Spade arrived on set, Farley was staring at him incessantly and biting his lip. Spade says that was a key indicator that “they we’re about to have a fight.”