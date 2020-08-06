Even though it feels like it’s been a long journey for Tenet to arrive in theaters, in reality, it’s only been a few weeks since the movie was supposed to be released on the big screen. All of the hullabaloo was about whether or not the movie would actually get released this summer by Warner Bros. Pictures, so the movie has been on everyone’s mind. And soon, people will finally get to see it in movie theaters.

Since theaters in the United States aren’t yet ready for a new wide release like Tenet, international markets will be getting the movie first. Audiences in China won’t be getting it before the United States (for now), but since there’s a huge population there to help boost the dead box office around the globe, they’re being tempted to see the movie by Christopher Nolan himself. Watch the director’s message and the Chinese Tenet preview below.

Chinese Tenet Preview with Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's message to Chinese audiences after the official announcement #TENET will be released in Mainland China on September 4th pic.twitter.com/JIZw6W0k3k — TENET News (@TenetUpdates) August 6, 2020

Christopher Nolan introduces the movie along with some new footage teasing the time inversion premise at the center of the story, but we don’t gain much more of an understanding about the plot beyond that. Nolan talks about how this movie was made for the big screen, and he’s very excited for people in China to be able to see it on September 4. That means they’d be getting it a couple days after its meant to arrive in the United States, but we’re still waiting to see if the US release date holds up.

One of the more interesting tidbits of the new footage from Tenet features a female character voiceover who says, “You are inverted. The world is not.” We’re not entirely sure what that means, but surely the movie will help explain it, just as Inception had to break down how the various levels of dreaming operated with regards to the passage of time.

Interestingly enough, Warner Bros. is taking a cue from the Avengers: Endgame marketing department by using footage from Christopher Nolan’s long line of hits to help tease the arrival of his latest movie. It helps pad out the runtime of an advertising spot without revealing too much footage from Tenet itself.

John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Tenet is currently slated to hit the United States on September 2, 2020, but that could easily change.