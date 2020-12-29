The fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has critics running both hot and cold. Much like how Sabrina Spellman was split into two personas in the Netflix teen horror drama, critics could not be more divided on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4, which closes out the popular series this Thursday. Is it the best season yet, as a couple critics claim? Or is it a disappointing and “cheap” finale as a couple others say? Find out more with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina early buzz below.

Den of Geek calls Part 4 the “strongest — and most entertaining — season,” full of bold character choices and plot developments that are genuinely surprising:

Sabrina is at her most realized in this eight episodes, as is Greendale. Over 36 episodes spanning just over a year in the lives of these characters audiences have been taken to the underworld and back several times. There’s a cruelty to this show being cancelled at its best. But for now this story is finished, in, it must be said, an immensely satisfying way. From a purely cynical business point-of-view it feels like somehow, someway this IP with these actors will be resurrected sooner rather than later. But for now? Chilling Adventures of Sabrinawas cut down in its prime. That might be the most hellish development involving this series of all.

Equally warm to the season was the Radio Times, which wrote that “Netflix’s bewitching series goes out on a (Baxter) high”:

In terms of visuals, acting, and story, Part 4 is Chilling at its best. Although there will always be those who compare the reimagining to the Hart era (this reviewer is one of them), it’s important to remember the two shows were completely different beasts. Thankfully, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ends on the high it deserves and rounds off with a gut-wrenching finale that will stick with you long after its conclusion. For now, it’s time to close the doors to the Spellman Mortuary and put the series in the ground. However, if this show has taught us anything, it’s that the dead tend to be restless spirits that don’t stay buried for long.

But things take a sharp turn with CBR.com‘s review, which says that season 4 “suffers from pacing issues and ends the series on a cheap note”:

After four seasons of emotional investment and care, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ultimately ends on a cheap note. The ending makes sense, plot-wise, but it lacks originality and props up too many gross tropes to deserve any kind of praise. Even without the pacing issues and plot holes of the rest of Part 4, the finale alone makes this season hard to recommend, which sucks for longtime fans who hoped to see this series end with the same quality as it began.

Collider is also cold to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4, calling the final part a “dizzying, disappointing ending as chaotic as Sabrina herself”:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 is messy, wandering, and inconsistent; alternately thrilling and disappointing, charming and confusing, dazzling and dizzying — the final season of Netflix’s addictive witchy teen soap is every bit as chaotic as its title character. It’s a fitting, if not particularly satisfying, end to a series where its biggest consistency was being wildly erratic at all times; again, a trait it shared with Kiernan Shipka’s capricious teenage witch.

It’s hard to tell whether this is the best season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina yet, or just another showcase of the show’s worst tendencies. Fans can decide for themselves when the fourth and final part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts on Netflix on December 31, 2020.